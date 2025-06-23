Target at a Crossroads

The Discretionary Downturn

The most direct hit to Target’s top line has been a dramatic shift in consumer behavior. Inflation and other macro headwinds have made shoppers more cautious this year, especially with nonessential purchases. While categories such as food and beverage and beauty have held up at Target, discretionary categories such as apparel, home décor and electronics – core pillars of the company’s differentiation – have softened significantly.

“In the first quarter, our team and our business faced an exceptionally challenging environment that affected our performance with declines in both traffic and sales, most notably in our discretionary categories,” Cornell said during the company’s Q1 earnings call in May. “For several years now, we’ve seen pressure in our discretionary businesses as spending adjusted down from elevated levels during the pandemic and then moved further away in the face of historically high inflation and needs-based categories. On top of those ongoing challenges, we faced several additional headwinds this quarter, including five consecutive months of declining consumer confidence, uncertainty regarding the impact of potential tariffs and the reaction to the updates we shared on belonging in January.”

In response, Target says that it’s doubling down on its food and beverage business in 2025, identifying the category as a vital lever for long-term growth, guest loyalty and daily relevance. Despite a 3% year-over-year decline in overall Q1 net sales, food and beverage was indeed a bright spot for Target, generating $5.9 billion in revenue, compared with $5.85 billion in the prior-year quarter. This performance underscores the company’s plan to stay focused on everyday essentials that drive frequent trips and deepen brand trust with core shoppers.

The company continues to grow its Good & Gather and Favorite Day grocery private labels, which now play a big role in reinforcing price perception and quality. These brands help Target deliver compelling options across fresh, frozen, snacking, dairy and pantry staples – categories that attract families and repeat customers.

Cultural Flashpoints

Adding to the strain at Target is a wave of sentiment that has put it in the crosshairs of consumers, social media and the press. The retailer has experienced backlash and boycotts since at least 2023 over its culturally relevant merchandising decisions. While executives have played down the long-term financial impacts, the reputational toll has been harder to measure.

Retailers today face more scrutiny than ever before not just for what they sell, but also for the values they signal. Every assortment decision, marketing campaign or social stance risks alienating one side of the cultural divide. It’s a nearly impossible needle to thread for all retailers.

But Target has been especially vulnerable to what many U.S. retailers face today: a fraught marketplace in which neutrality is elusive and perception can swing faster than earnings can recover.