Target Makes Executive Moves, Establishes New Office Amid Q1 Downturn
With those changes, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christina Hennington will depart Target and move into a strategic advisor role through Sept. 7. Additionally, Amy Tu, chief legal and compliance officer, has left the company. Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, will oversee the function while the company conducts an external search for Tu’s successor.
"During her time with Target, Christina applied her merchant's eye and strategic mindset to grow our multicategory commercial business by billions of dollars, and we are grateful for her leadership, vision and impact," said Cornell.
