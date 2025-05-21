Target Makes Executive Moves, Establishes New Office Amid Q1 Downturn

Following mixed Q1 results, Target is making changes to its executive team and operations.

As it works to dig out from less-than-stellar Q1 earnings and rail against economic headwinds, Target Corp. is establishing a multi-year Enterprise Acceleration Office that it says will drive even greater speed and agility across its operations. The office will be led by Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke, who will aim to improve how Target’s functions work together to advance key priorities, including streamlining processes and using technology and data in new ways.

According to Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell, this move is a natural extension of the retailer’s roadmap for growth.

"The Enterprise Acceleration Office represents a strategic commitment to operating more nimbly across the organization, creating conditions for speed, adaptability, innovation and resilience,” said Cornell. “It goes beyond improving efficiency to build operational muscles that clear the way for our talented team to deliver for our guests while accelerating our performance and growth.”

Along with the new office, Target has made several executive moves that it says will more closely align key capabilities to support further speed and connection across its operations: