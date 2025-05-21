 Skip to main content

Target Makes Executive Moves, Establishes New Office Amid Q1 Downturn

Retailer is working to streamline operations and align capabilities
Emily Crowe
Following mixed Q1 results, Target is making changes to its executive team and operations.

As it works to dig out from less-than-stellar Q1 earnings and rail against economic headwinds, Target Corp. is establishing a multi-year Enterprise Acceleration Office that it says will drive even greater speed and agility across its operations. The office will be led by Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke, who will aim to improve how Target’s functions work together to advance key priorities, including streamlining processes and using technology and data in new ways.

According to Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell, this move is a natural extension of the retailer’s roadmap for growth. 

"The Enterprise Acceleration Office represents a strategic commitment to operating more nimbly across the organization, creating conditions for speed, adaptability, innovation and resilience,” said Cornell. “It goes beyond improving efficiency to build operational muscles that clear the way for our talented team to deliver for our guests while accelerating our performance and growth.”

Along with the new office, Target has made several executive moves that it says will more closely align key capabilities to support further speed and connection across its operations:

  • Jim Lee, chief financial officer, will now lead Target's enterprise strategy and partnerships.
  • Prat Vemana, chief information and product officer, will report directly to Brian Cornell and lead the Target in India global capability center.
  • Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer, will oversee Target's enterprise insights team.
With those changes, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christina Hennington will depart Target and move into a strategic advisor role through Sept. 7. Additionally, Amy Tu, chief legal and compliance officer, has left the company. Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, will oversee the function while the company conducts an external search for Tu’s successor.

"During her time with Target, Christina applied her merchant's eye and strategic mindset to grow our multicategory commercial business by billions of dollars, and we are grateful for her leadership, vision and impact," said Cornell.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. serves guests at almost 2,000 stores and on Target.com. Since 1946, The company has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list. 

