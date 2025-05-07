Ahold Delhaize Racks Up Robust Q1 Sales Growth

Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller said that the organization’s Q1 results have placed it “well on track to reach our goals and strategic ambitions for 2025.”

For its first quarter of 2025, Ahold Delhaize reported net sales of €23.3 billion (US $26.5 billion), an increase of 5.0% at constant exchange rates and of 7.1% at actual exchange rates. According to the retail conglomerate, this net sales growth was driven by the acquisition of Romanian supermarket chain Profi; comparable-sales growth, excluding gasoline, of 3.3%; and store openings, partly offset by the closure of Stop & Shop stores and lower gasoline sales. Q1 Ahold Delhaize comps excluding gasoline were net positively affected by 0.4 percentage points, because of weather and calendar shifts, and adversely affected by 0.5 percentage points from the discontinuation of tobacco sales at its Dutch and Belgian supermarkets.

Also in Q1, Ahold Delhaize’s online sales grew 13.7% at constant exchange rates. The company said that this was because of double-digit growth in online grocery in both the U.S. and European regions and accelerating sales at Dutch e-grocer bol.

In the United States, net sales came to €13.9 billion (US $15.8 billion), a 1.8% increase at constant exchange rates and up 5.2% at actual exchange rates. U.S. comps excluding gasoline rose 3.1%, driven by continued growth in online and pharmacy sales, and benefiting from a net positive impact of about 0.5 percentage points due to calendar and weather. Net sales were negatively affected, however, by the Stop & Shop store closures and lower gasoline sales. Food Lion and Hannaford continued to lead the U.S. brands’ performance, delivering 50 and 15 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth, respectively.

Q1 online sales in the United States increased 17.9% in constant currency, spurred by double-digit online growth at most of the company’s U.S. brands, headed by solid growth at Food Lion.

Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller said that the organization’s Q1 results have placed it “well on track to reach our goals and strategic ambitions for 2025. It has been a dynamic start to the year for customers in both regions, with increasing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility. In the U.S., there have been spikes in the price of eggs and evolving conditions around tariffs. … Our Growing Together strategy, our scale and our experience in dealing with different economic cycles prepare us well to keep investing in our winning propositions, supporting our ambitions to increase brand strength and drive market share gains.”