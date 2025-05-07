Ahold Delhaize Racks Up Robust Q1 Sales Growth
Added Muller: “To this end, we continued with our planned price investments in the U.S. throughout Q1. Giant Food expanded its ‘Fresh Low Prices’ initiative, lowering prices on hundreds of products across its own-brand range. Stop & Shop maintained a steady cadence, rolling out value-enhancing campaigns and lowering prices at more than 40% of its stores.”
Further, according to Muller, the expansion of same-day delivery options, including a partnership with DoorDash, “was a major competitive advantage during the winter storms in early 2025, when our U.S. brands were well positioned to facilitate the rise in customer demand, contributing to record penetration levels.”
Following Q1, despite higher economic volatility and uncertainty, particularly due to tariff policies and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, Ahold Delhaize has reiterated its 2025 outlook, which the company first revealed when it released its Q4 2024 results. Underlying operating margin is expected to be around 4%; underlying EPS is expected to grow by mid- to high-single digits, based on an average U.S. dollar/euro exchange rate for 2025 of 1.10; free cash flow is expected to be at least €2.2 billion (US $2.5 billion); and gross capital expenditures are planned at around €2.7 billion (US $3.1 billion).
The company also noted changes in the business that will affect its comparable performance for 2025 and that have been incorporated into its outlook: the Profi acquisition in January 2025, which is expected to add around €3 billion (US $3.4 billion) US $ in net sales; the closure of underperforming Stop & Shop stores in 2024, with an estimated net impact to 2025 reported net sales of between $550 million and $575 million; and the end of tobacco sales at Dutch retailer Albert Heijn on net sales at its franchised stores, as well as an approximately 1.0 percentage-point impact on reported and comp sales in Europe because of the cessation of tobacco sales at Delhaize and Albert Heijn stores in Belgium as of April 2025.
