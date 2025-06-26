Mars’ Acquisition of Kellanova Clears U.S. Regulatory Hurdles

Nearly one year after Mars Inc., entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kellanova, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has concluded its antitrust review of the deal, with no conditions or remedy requirements.

The acquisition, originally revealed in August of last year, will see Mars paying $83.50 per share in cash, for a total consideration of $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage. Analysts described the deal as the largest CPG transaction since the merger between Kraft and H.J. Heinz in 2015.