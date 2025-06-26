Mars’ Acquisition of Kellanova Clears U.S. Regulatory Hurdles
While exact timing can’t be predicted, Mars and Kellanova expect the acquisition to close toward the end of 2025. Once the transaction is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, headed by Global President Andrew Clarke and based in Chicago. Battle Creek, Mich. – the historic hometown of Kellogg’s brands – will remain a core location for the combined organization.
“This represents a significant milestone on our path to combine Mars Snacking and Kellanova,” said Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO of Kellanova. “We continue to believe this is an exciting opportunity to create a broader, global snacking business that is better positioned to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences.”
Last year, Kellanova, which was formerly known as Kellogg Co., completed the previously reported separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co, resulting in two independent public companies.