C&S Wholesale Grocers, SpartanNash to Merge

C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC and SpartanNash company have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The transaction price represents a 52.5% premium over SpartanNash’s closing price on June 20 of $17.64, and a premium of 42.0% to its 30-day volume-weighted average stock price as of that date. The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

SpartanNash’s previously revealed quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per common share will still be paid on June 30 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our team members, partners and, notably, our customers,” noted Eric Winn, CEO of Keene, N.H.-based C&S, adding that his company “and SpartanNash share many of the same values, including a strong emphasis on customers, teamwork and our communities. Together, we are uniting some of the most advanced capabilities and boldest innovations in the distribution market to better serve communities across the nation. At C&S, we have a legacy of braggingly happy customers, and our team members strive every day to take care of our customers’ stores as if they are our own. The combination of our two companies’ capabilities puts our collective customers’ stores and our own retail stores at the center of the plate, supporting their ability to thrive in a highly dynamic and competitive environment. Our customers need us more than ever, and we are building a sustainable platform for our team members to be able to support them long into the future.”

“We are energized by the opportunities this combination provides for our associates and customers,” said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash. “With our organizational values in close alignment, there will be exciting new career opportunities for our people and a continued commitment to a People First culture. For our customers, this transaction creates the necessary scale, efficiency and purchasing power needed to enable independent retailers to compete more effectively with larger big-box chains. Neighborhood grocers are essential pillars of our communities that we want to preserve and strengthen. A thriving hometown grocery store supports local farmers, bolsters the local economy, and enhances the overall health and well-being of the community.”