Albertsons Makes Further Counterclaims Against Kroger

Nearly six months after their failed merger, Albertsons Cos. is pushing back against The Kroger Co. and its assertions that while it was working to seek regulatory approval and close the merger, Albertsons was engaging in a secret campaign alongside C&S Wholesale Grocers to pursue its own regulatory strategy.

Kroger filed that legal response to Albertsons’ earlier lawsuit against it in early March, which had claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed merger deal.

Kroger said at the time that as a result of its misconduct, Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor is Albertsons entitled to other damages it is seeking. The alleged misconduct included incoming Albertsons CEO Susan Morris’ “secret communications with C&S's CEO and others, utilizing personal emails and cell phones to advance Albertsons's strategy.”

In its response to Kroger’s counterclaims, filed late last week, Albertsons asserts that “No Albertsons employee participated in any surreptitious scheme to undermine the merger, much less in exchange for future employment benefits.” Albertsons also insists that the communication between Morris and C&S was known to Kroger.

Continued the company: “Ms. Morris’s selection as Albertsons’ CEO was the result of a years-long comprehensive succession planning process, from which Ms. Morris was selected among numerous other internal and external candidates.”

In its latest filing, Albertsons also stated that “Kroger’s search for a divestiture buyer was disorganized, protracted, and contributed to the ultimate failure of the merger.”

“Kroger’s counterclaims defy the plain facts of the parties’ course of dealing and are self-evidently designed to divert attention from Kroger’s own misconduct. Albertsons worked steadfastly to increase the Merger’s chance of success, even offering to contribute roughly $1-$2 per share in value to allow Kroger to enhance the divestiture package,” an Albertsons spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Progressive Grocer. “At every turn, Kroger ignored Albertsons’ input and refused to take any meaningful steps to improve its facially deficient divestiture proposals that disregarded feedback from regulators.”

Continued the spokesperson: “Instead, Kroger – under the leadership of former CEO Rodney McMullen – advanced a self-serving strategy that impaired Kroger’s credibility and doomed the prospects of a negotiated resolution with regulators. Kroger compounded these strategic errors by prioritizing its own financial interests over the selection of a divestiture package that could plausibly pass regulators’ scrutiny. We remain focused on returning value to Albertsons’ shareholders and look forward to presenting our case in court.”