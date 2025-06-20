What New Products Are Scoring With Shoppers?
Maas also pointed to trends in health, wellness and beauty exemplify how shooppers are clamoring for more options for their varying needs.
“’Skinimalism’ is a trend that started in earnest in 2022 that we are continuing to see, focused on simplified skincare routines, all-in-one products and clean label that ladders up to this,” she shared. “Pacesetters in the beauty space highlight the spectrum from ‘skinimalism’ to ‘maximalism’.”
Despite another volatile year across the operating environment, the pace of innovation remained robust. The 2024 Pacesetters achieved an impressive $8.4 billion in combined year-one MULO+ sales, Circana reported. Many rollouts came from large manufacturers, who sped up launches in 2024 compared to prior years. Underscoring the power and potential of medium, small and startup brands, Circana’s research found that younger consumers tend to outspend on new offerings from those companies.
While new product development remains dynamic, brands are navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions with different types of introductions, like partnering with a particular retail for a first launch.
“I think many companies are looking to de-risk innovation coming out of the pandemic with its supply chain issues, when retailers were being highly selective on what to take in their stores. As manufacturers are investing, they want to make sure that products are hitting all of the right notes with consumers and are looking for opportunities with either initial launches within a retailer or a test market approach to really understand and refine performance,” Maas told PG adding, “Also, we see a lot of items starting online and moving their way to retail.”
The Top 10 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters for 2024
- Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken
- Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream
- C4 Energy
- Red Bull Sea Blue Edition
- MrBeast Feastables
- PRIME Energy
- Legendary Foods
- Golden Island
- Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken
- CELSIUS Essentials
The Top 10 Nonfood New Product Pacesetters for 2024
- Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear
- Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs
- Hero Cosmetics
- Cirkul
- Swiffer PowerMop
- Lume
- Gain + Ultra Oxi
- PrettyLitter
- TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food
- Bloom
More details about the findings from the 2024 New Product Pacesetters report are available online.