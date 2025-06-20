What New Products Are Scoring With Shoppers?

Necessity may be the mother of invention, but innovation is necessary in the ever-competitive CPG and retail landscape. According to Chicago-based insights firm Circana, LLC, 83% of companies rank innovation as one of their top three priorities.

“Especially during times of uncertainty, we know that new products are important to retailers – they want to have products that excite their shoppers. It’s their products, after all, that get people in the store,” said Joan Driggs, VP of content and thought leadership at Circana, during a recent webinar on the release of the 2024 New Product Pacesetters report.

[RELATED: Value, Taste Key Drivers of Continued Private Label Growth]

Later, Progressive Grocer spoke with webinar co-presenter Lisa Maas, principal and practice lead, innovation at Circana. “Retailers’ goal is to keep shoppers in the store and many of these innovations are tapping into what we call key loyalty attributes and claims. Shoppers are seeking out, irrespective of favorite products and brands, new product,s” she affirmed.

The 30th annual New Product Pacesetters report (see below for the list of the Top 10 items in food and nonfood categories) revealed four major innovation themes among shoppers looking for interesting, relevant items that meet both their practical and emotional needs. Those themes include high protein offerings that span traditional and transformative offerings; the expansion of trusted brands, including restaurants, into new retail segments; the continued advent of functional and flexible consumables that cater to shoppers looking for enhanced benefits; and a surge in beauty innovations on both ends of the spectrum, with “bare” clean products as well as super bold items.

“New this year is where protein is playing. We see it pulsing across many categories, from traditional powders added to morning smoothies to high-protein meals and snacks,” observed Driggs during the webinar.