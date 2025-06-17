Value, Taste Key Drivers of Continued Private Label Growth
From Tom Cosgrove, FMI's director of Industry Relations...
“What’s great is that [price] is only part of the conversation. They are focused on value and taste, and these products are items that people are proud to purchase and have on their table.”
As consumer perception of private brands continues to evolve, so too do the motivating factors driving their purchase decisions. In the FMI survey, 78% of respondents said they buy store brands because they offer the best value, 59% cited taste, 56% cited brand trust, 54% cited being least expensive, and 45% cited convenience.
Additionally, any decrease in grocery prices in the year ahead would not hurt private label sales. The survey found that 91% of respondents said they would either “very likely” or “somewhat likely” continue to purchase store brand products if prices drop in the coming 12 months.
“Price is always going to be part of the conversation, but when we look at the data, it’s now ranked fourth by consumers,” Cosgrove said. “What’s great is that [price] is only part of the conversation. They are focused on value and taste, and these products are items that people are proud to purchase and have on their table.”
In its report, FMI highlighted several comments from consumers that provide further insights on what drives them to choose private-label products. They included:
- “I get good value when I can get a better price than the national brand, with just as much flavor and quality.”
- “Overall, taste and quality of store brands are good.”
- “Sales price is highly important right now because things are so expensive.”
The continued desire consumers show for purchasing private label products would provide the industry with another year of solid sales growth. Figures from Circana cited in FMI’s report show private label dollar sales for the 52 weeks ending March 23, 2025, were up 5.4%, compared to 2.2% for national brands. Private brand unit sales were up 2.3%, compared to a 0.6% decline in unit sales for national brands. Private brand dollar share is 22.3%, with unit share up to 23.9%.
By category, dollar sales of refrigerated seafood were up 20.2%; followed by breakfast meals, 14.9%; chocolate candy, 14.6%; dinner sausage, 14.5%; and refrigerated whipped toppings, 13.9%.
The categories seeing the largest growth by units are refrigerated pizza, up 31.7%; refrigerated seafood, 27.1%; carbonated beverages, 15.4%; refrigerated/frozen poultry, 14.3%; and dinner sausage, 14.1%.
This article was originally published in sister brand Store Brands.