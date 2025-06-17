Value, Taste Key Drivers of Continued Private Label Growth

Value and product quality are key factors in consumers choosing private label products over national brands.

Consumers today have a greater familiarity with retail private labels, as nearly nine in 10 shoppers strongly recognize store brands, with more than half increasing their purchase rates of products in the segment, according to the new "The Power of Private Brands" report from FMI – The Food Industry Association.

The annual survey polled 1,493 U.S. grocery shoppers age 18 and older from April 11, 2025, through April 18, 2025.

Shopper recognition of private brands is strong, with 89% of survey respondents saying their primary store offers private label products. The same percentage said they currently have store brand products at home. Along with this high level of recognition, consumers also used words such as "quality," "value," "brand," "good," and "great" to describe private label products.

“The shopping habits [of consumers] have become more sophisticated, and their awareness of private brands remains high,” Tom Cosgrove, director of Industry Relations with FMI, told Store Brands. “In general, their perception of private brands continues to be positive.”

Shoppers are also increasing the frequency with which they purchase store brand products. In the survey, 24% said they are buying private label products “more,” with 32% saying their purchase rates of retail own brands are up “somewhat more.” Comparatively, 15% of survey respondents said they have increased their national brand purchases “more,” and 20% said they have done so “somewhat more.”

Notably, 19% of consumers surveyed said they are buying national brands less, compared to just 4% for private brands.

When asked to look at future purchases, 23% and 25% of consumers said they would purchase store brand products “much more” or “somewhat more,” respectively. With name brands, 17% and 18% of respondents chose “much more” or “somewhat more,” respectively.

Only 3% of shoppers said they would buy private label products less often, compared to 14% for national brands.