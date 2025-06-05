 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club Sharpens Focus on Private Label Ingredients

Retailer reaches “Made Without” milestone within its Members Mark line
Emily Crowe
Sam's Club Member's Mark
The Member's Mark private label brand at Sam's Club is continuing to evolve.

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is celebrating a major milestone within its Members Mark private label line. The club retailer announced today that 96% of the ingredients in Members Mark products now meet the goals of its “Made Without” list, which includes ingredients that Sam’s Club is striving to remove or replace from its food and beverage items, ranging from artificial colors and aspartame to high-fructose corn syrup.

The “Made Without” list was compiled based on member feedback, industry trends and nutritional guidelines, and includes 40 unique ingredients. Sam’s Club expects to reach 100% achievement by the end of 2025.

“We take pride in the high-quality ingredients that go into our products, but what truly differentiates us are our ingredients we consciously leave out,” said Julie Barber, chief merchant at Sam’s Club. “Our ‘Made Without’ commitment underscores our aspiration to be members’ go-to destination for quality at a disruptive value. For us, it’s about listening to our members and providing the items that resonate with their lifestyles.”

Indeed, 72% of people who are part of the Sam’s Club Members Mark Community said they are actively seeking minimally processed foods. Another 90% said they either live, or aspire to a live, healthier lifestyle.

Sam’s Club shared that, moving forward, it is exploring opportunities to bring its “Made Without” promise to Members Mark products beyond food and beverage, including household essentials, health and baby.

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

