Sam’s Club Sharpens Focus on Private Label Ingredients
Retailer reaches “Made Without” milestone within its Members Mark line
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Indeed, 72% of people who are part of the Sam’s Club Members Mark Community said they are actively seeking minimally processed foods. Another 90% said they either live, or aspire to a live, healthier lifestyle.
Sam’s Club shared that, moving forward, it is exploring opportunities to bring its “Made Without” promise to Members Mark products beyond food and beverage, including household essentials, health and baby.
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.