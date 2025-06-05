Sam’s Club Sharpens Focus on Private Label Ingredients

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is celebrating a major milestone within its Members Mark private label line. The club retailer announced today that 96% of the ingredients in Members Mark products now meet the goals of its “Made Without” list, which includes ingredients that Sam’s Club is striving to remove or replace from its food and beverage items, ranging from artificial colors and aspartame to high-fructose corn syrup.

The “Made Without” list was compiled based on member feedback, industry trends and nutritional guidelines, and includes 40 unique ingredients. Sam’s Club expects to reach 100% achievement by the end of 2025.

[RELATED: Costco, BJ's and Sam's Club Expand Store-Brand Products]