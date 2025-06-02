Mondelez Accuses ALDI of Copying Its Snack Packaging

Private label packaging has come under fire. CPG giant Mondelez International Inc. has filed a lawsuit against discount retailer ALDI U.S., alleging that the supermarket chain “blatantly copies” Mondelez’s packaging for its own store-brand cookies and crackers.

With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelez owns iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate.

On May 27, Chicago-based Mondelez filed a federal lawsuit in an Illinois court against the U.S. branch of the German supermarket chain ALDI, which has its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Ill.

As reported by The New York Times, the suit claimed that ALDI’s lookalike product packaging copies that of Mondelez’s signature snacks in a way that is “likely to deceive and confuse customers.”

Mondelez's lawsuit singled ALDI products that have a similar appearance to its Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins, and Nabisco Premium Saltine Crackers. The CPG company claimed that although ALDI store-brand items have different names, they bear similar packaging design elements — font, colors and image placement — that are deceptively similar to the originals. To back up its allegations, Mondelez even included side-by-side photos of its products with ALDI store-brand products in the lawsuit.