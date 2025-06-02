Mondelez Accuses ALDI of Copying Its Snack Packaging
AP News reported that Mondelez contacted ALDI on numerous occasions about “confusingly similar packaging.” While ALDI discontinued or changed the packaging on some items, it continued to sell others.
The lawsuit also claimed that some of ALDI packaging threatens to “dilute the distinctive quality of Mondelez’s unique product packaging” and “irreparably harm Mondelez and its valuable brands.”
Progressive Grocer reached out to ALDI for comment but did not hear back at press time.
Mondelez is seeking monetary damages and a court order preventing ALDI from selling products that the snack giant claimed infringe on its trademarks.
Meanwhile, ALDI U.S. made news last week when it revealed that its current COO, Atty McGrath, would take over the CEO position on Sept. 1. McGrath will take the helm at ALDI U.S. as current CEO Jason Hart transitions to the role of global COO of ALDI South Group.
