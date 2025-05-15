4 Trends From the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The annual Sweets & Snacks Expo, presented by the National Confectioners Association, returned to Indianapolis this week, bringing with it an incredible assortment of unique new products and reimagined takes on classic candies and snacks. The show floor was abuzz with large CPG players and small companies alike, all vying for shelf space and share of shoppers’ wallets.

Poppable snacks with a bold shot of flavor were on full display, including Texas-based Mikey V’s unique line of crispy fried garlic cloves, known as Gator Toes, in flavors like Chili Lime, Loco Spice and Dill Pickle. Meanwhile, Octonuts from California shared its new line of roasted almond snacks with inspired flavors including Herbes de Provence, Korean BBQ, Olive Oil & Lemon, and more.

New takes on fruit-focused flavors also took the show by storm, ranging from Blueberry Donut Flipz to Ice Breakers limited-edition Orange Cream Pop mints. Additionally, perennial favorite popcorn has been reimagined in fun new ways, including Belle’s Gourmet Popcorn Matcha Latte Popcorn and Nomad Snacks Pad Thai Flavored Ready-to-Eat Popcorn.

Here are four additional trends spotted at this year’s event.

1. New Takes on Nostalgic Favorites

This trend shows up in some form or another nearly every year, right? Well, candy and snack manufacturers are still leaning into it because consumers are still eating it up.

Utz, for example, has taken its classic potato chip and added a unique and unexpected lemon flavor to it, resulting in Lemonade Potato Chips that it says marry "the tangy sweetness of lemonade with Utz's classic salty crunch.” On the other end of the snacking spectrum, pladis showed off its new Belgian-style Godiva Masterpiece collection, taking the classic Lady Godiva image and putting it on an individually packaged, poppable snacking chocolate.

Both Hershey and Mars Wrigley are throwing it back to childhood with new peanut butter and jelly-focused flavors. Hershey has released Reese’s PB&J Big Cups, which combine milk chocolate, peanut butter and strawberry- or grape-flavored filling. Mars Wrigley, meanwhile, is touting its M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly variety, the brand’s first new flavor innovation since 2022.

Speaking of peanuts, Ferrero has released its first Nutella innovation in more than 60 years with Nutella Peanut, which the company says "combines the distinctive creaminess of Nutella cocoa hazelnut spread with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts."

New, healthier takes on classic snacks were also seen on the show floor, including Junkless chewy granola bars that contain no artificial colors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. Drizzilicious also shared its reimagined mini rice cakes, which come in flavors like Salted Caramel, Very Berry, French Toast and Pumpkin Spice.

2. Conscious Consumption

While many shoppers are seeking out ooey gooey indulgence, others still are looking for a permissible indulgence or a snack or treat that they can feel good about eating. As Acosta Group’s Kathy Risch noted to Progressive Grocer, for many of these products, it’s become less about what’s being taken out and more about what’s being added in.

That’s certainly the case for Khloud Protein Popcorn, a new product from Khloe Kardashian, as well as SoyaMaya Protein Tempeh Chips and the new high-protein RXBAR from Kellanova. Prime Bites Mini Muffins are also high in protein and fortified with collagen.

For its part, Mars Wrigley showed off its new Starburst Goodies, plant-based gummies in classic Starburst flavors that are low in sugar and made with real fruit juice. Ferrara also shared that its Black Forest better-for-you fruit snacks will soon all be organic, which is certainly a draw for its consumer base.