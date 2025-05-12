Snacks Are Bigger Than Ever

The full “2025 State of the Industry Report,” which includes category-specific sales data, appears in a special edition of SNAC International’s annual magazine, SNAC World.

According to the “2025 State of the Industry Report” from trade organization SNAC International, the snack food industry’s sales grew 4.8% over the past year, reaching $156 billion. Developed with Circana and Sosland Publishing, the report provides comprehensive dollar and unit sales data in all major snack categories, highlights top-performing brands, and delves into the consumer behaviors, preferences and market forces influencing today’s snacking landscape, including a special feature on the growing role of nutrition innovation across the category.

Some of the report’s key findings include:

Sales of snacks billed as “low-sodium” and “organic” have increased 12%, signaling a shift toward better-for-you options.

Spicy and globally inspired flavors, including sriracha and harissa, have seen a 15% rise in consumer popularity.

Afternoon snacking has become more prevalent, with 35% of consumers saying they snack between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sales of single-serve snack packages have grown 10%, indicating that shoppers are prioritizing portion control and convenience.

