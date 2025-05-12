Snacks Are Bigger Than Ever
Category-specific data demonstrated the scale of several important segments within the greater snacking arena: Cookies reached $11.8 billion in sales, crackers generated $9.5 billion and potato chips accounted for $8.8 billion.
“At SNAC International, we’re committed to delivering insights that go beyond the surface,” noted Christine Cochran, CEO of Arlington, Va.-based SNAC International. “Understanding how and why consumers snack helps our members make smarter, faster decisions. I’m proud of our team for providing actionable data that empowers brands to anticipate trends and lead with confidence in an evolving marketplace.”
The full report, which includes category-specific sales data, appears in a special edition of SNAC International’s annual magazine, SNAC World.
Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) represents 200 companies worldwide, encompassing suppliers, marketers and manufacturers.