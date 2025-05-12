 Skip to main content

Snacks Are Bigger Than Ever

Latest “State of the Industry Report” from SNAC International discusses consumer snacking trends, brand and category sales numbers
The full “2025 State of the Industry Report,” which includes category-specific sales data, appears in a special edition of SNAC International’s annual magazine, SNAC World.

According to the “2025 State of the Industry Report” from trade organization SNAC International, the snack food industry’s sales grew 4.8% over the past year, reaching $156 billion. Developed with Circana and Sosland Publishing, the report provides comprehensive dollar and unit sales data in all major snack categories, highlights top-performing brands, and delves into the consumer behaviors, preferences and market forces influencing today’s snacking landscape, including a special feature on the growing role of nutrition innovation across the category. 

Some of the report’s key findings include:  

  • Sales of snacks billed as “low-sodium” and “organic” have increased 12%, signaling a shift toward better-for-you options.
  • Spicy and globally inspired flavors, including sriracha and harissa, have seen a 15% rise in consumer popularity.
  • Afternoon snacking has become more prevalent, with 35% of consumers saying they snack between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Sales of single-serve snack packages have grown 10%, indicating that shoppers are prioritizing portion control and convenience. 

Category-specific data demonstrated the scale of several important segments within the greater snacking arena: Cookies reached $11.8 billion in sales, crackers generated $9.5 billion and potato chips accounted for $8.8 billion. 

“At SNAC International, we’re committed to delivering insights that go beyond the surface,” noted Christine Cochran, CEO of Arlington, Va.-based SNAC International. “Understanding how and why consumers snack helps our members make smarter, faster decisions. I’m proud of our team for providing actionable data that empowers brands to anticipate trends and lead with confidence in an evolving marketplace.”

The full report, which includes category-specific sales data, appears in a special edition of SNAC International’s annual magazine, SNAC World. 

Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) represents 200 companies worldwide, encompassing suppliers, marketers and manufacturers.

