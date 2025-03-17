Classic Wonder Brand Launches 1st Line of Snack Cakes

The iconic Wonder brand, which recently turned 104 years old, has some new tricks up its sleeve with the launch of its first-ever snack cake line. The brand expansion promises a fresh take on classic indulgences.

Treats in the lineup include:

Crème-Filled Confetti Cakes

Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

Glazed Honey Buns

Iced Honey Buns

Powdered Mini Donuts

Frosted Mini Donuts

Crunch Donuts

Pecan Cinnamon Twists

Cinnamon Rolls

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Donut Sticks

Peanut Butter Wafers

"For generations, Wonder bread has been a staple in American households, bringing families together over meals and memories," said Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management. "With the launch of our new treats, we're excited to bring that same sense of nostalgia and joy to a new category, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle."

The snack cakes feature what the company calls “fresh packaging with a sleek yet playful design,” which ensures they stand out on shelves while staying true to the brand's classic identity.

Wonder Bread was founded in Indianapolis in 1921 and is now owned by Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of packaged baked goods in the United States. The company’s other top brands include Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Simple Mills, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake.