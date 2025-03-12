 Skip to main content

Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Dubitsky’s Coffee Brand Enters Albertsons

happy features 1st-of-its-kind QR code partnership with National Alliance on Mental Illness
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Happy
happy ready-to-drink lattes and cold-brew products are being introduced at 11 Albertsons Cos. divisions across 34 states.

Founded by entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky and Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur and producer Robert Downey Jr, the happy brand has launched its Ready-to-Drink Vanilla, Caramel and Mocha Lattes and Cold Brew at 11 Albertsons Cos. divisions across 34 states. This expansion into 2,070 doors comes as happy marks its first year in business.

The coffee brand launched its range of light, medium and dark blends in a variety of formats, including ground, whole bean, instant and K-cup compatible happy pods, in early 2024, followed by ready-to-drink options just a month later. According to the brand, this quick product expansion was driven by early demand and interest from retail partners to introduce convenient coffee options for modern drinkers in search of on-the-go offerings. 

[RELATED: Consumers' Evolving Coffee Habits Provide New Opportunities for Private Label]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring happy to even more people by partnering with Albertsons. So many coffee lovers rely on Albertsons and their incredible roster of beloved banners for the things they need, want and love; meeting those shoppers in their happy place truly makes us smile," said Dubitsky, who is also happy's CEO.

An essential part of happy's brand DNA is a first-of-its-kind partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Reimagining the relationship between entrepreneurship and philanthropy, happy has provided NAMI with an equity stake in the company. To destigmatize mental health and provide meaningful support to those in need, every happy product features a QR code that directs to NAMI's resources. 

The brand's expansion into Albertsons offers a new opportunity to continue to raise awareness for these necessary resources while further helping to remove stigma regarding mental health.

happy's rapid and strategic growth has resulted in the brand's presence at more than 60,000 points of distribution in big-box retailers, regional grocery stores and e-commerce platforms.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Ollie’s Acquires More Big Lots Leases

Company now has a total of 63 former leases
Ollie's

Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

The United Family banner breaks ground in Lovington
Albertsons Market

BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach club to debut on Feb. 28
BJ's

Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
The Market SF
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds