The first ready-to-drink decaffeinated cold brew available in grocery stores nationwide, STōK Decaf Cold Brew offers a bold and smooth experience for people who love coffee but don’t always want caffeine. The product comes in STōK Cold Brew Coffee’s two top-performing roasts, Unsweet and Not Too Sweet, with a freshly designed white label to differentiate them from the original items. The decaf offerings join the multiserve ready-to-drink coffee brand’s core lineup of flavors, all brewed low and slow for the best flavor. STōK Decaf Cold Brew is available in the refrigerated aisle at a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 48-ounce multiserve bottle of either variety. STōK is a brand of Danone North America.