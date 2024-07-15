 Skip to main content

Kellogg’s Eggo Coffee

Beverage combines taste of famous waffles with that of premium java and other flavors
Kellogg's Eggo Coffee Main Image

Beloved Kellanova waffle brand Eggo and Two Rivers Coffee Co. have joined forces to brew up Eggo Coffee. Due in stores and online in mid-August, the beverage combines two breakfast favorites – freshly toasted Eggo waffles with the rich, aromatic notes of premium coffee – in five eye-opening flavors:  Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cinnamon Toast, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. The suggested retail price range for any flavor of Eggo Coffee is $7.99-$8.99 per 12-count 4.2-ounce package of Keurig-compatible cups. The brand collaboration was brokered by Beanstalk, Kellanova’s global exclusive food and beverage licensing agency, and Tucker Brand

 

Other Popular Products

Hiland Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese

Hiland Lactose-Free Sour Cream Teaser

Sweet Loren’s Puff Pastry and Thin Pizza Crust

Sweet Loren's Dough Teaser

Litehouse LOADED Sauce & DIPS!

Litehouse_LOADED_Sauce_and_dips

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds