Kellogg’s Eggo Coffee

Beloved Kellanova waffle brand Eggo and Two Rivers Coffee Co. have joined forces to brew up Eggo Coffee. Due in stores and online in mid-August, the beverage combines two breakfast favorites – freshly toasted Eggo waffles with the rich, aromatic notes of premium coffee – in five eye-opening flavors: Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cinnamon Toast, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. The suggested retail price range for any flavor of Eggo Coffee is $7.99-$8.99 per 12-count 4.2-ounce package of Keurig-compatible cups. The brand collaboration was brokered by Beanstalk, Kellanova’s global exclusive food and beverage licensing agency, and Tucker Brand.