With the third season of HBO original series “The White Lotus,” which this time is set in Thailand, slated to make its debut in February, Nestlé brand Coffee mate is bringing out two limited-edition products inspired by the show’s lush scenery and lavish lifestyles: Thai Iced Coffee Flavored Creamer, offering the smooth texture and rich flavor of sweetened condensed milk (but containing no coffee or caffeine), and Pina Colada Flavored Creamer, a sweet nonalcoholic combination of coconut and pineapple. Besides adding to coffee or tea, the brand suggests mixing either creamer with soda, preferably while watching the program on Sunday nights. Beginning in January 2025, Coffee mate The White Lotus will be available at grocery stores nationwide for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 28 fluid-ounce bottle of either flavor.