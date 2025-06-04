 Skip to main content

Gopuff Launches Gummy Line With Tom Brady

Organic vegan snack available exclusively on quick-commerce platform
The launch of GOAT Gummies is the latest collaboration in an ongoing multi-year partnership between Gopuff and NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gopuff has teamed up with football legend Tom Brady to introduce GOAT Gummies — as in “greatest of all time” — a line of organic vegan gummy snacks, exclusively on the quick-commerce platform. Made in France, the real-fruit gummies contain no artificial sweeteners, dyes or flavors. 

“Retirement’s been a chance to slow down and enjoy life a little more — and that includes treating myself once in a while,” noted Brady, “but when I do reach for something more indulgent, I want the best. GOAT Gummies hit that sweet spot: They taste amazing and come in several delicious flavors, plus they’re made with real ingredients. I’ve had a blast creating this new line of snacks with Gopuff and can’t wait for the world to try them.”

Working together, Brady and Gopuff refined GOAT Gummies’ flavors, perfected their textures, and ensured that every ingredient and flavor met the retired star athlete’s high standard.

Each 4-ounce pack of GOAT Gummies costs $4.99 and can be delivered in as fast as 15 minutes via Gopuff. The lineup consists of the following flavors:

  • Sweet Rush: Pear, Mango, Passion Fruit, Cherry
  • Sour Burst: Tangerine, Apricot, Grapefruit
  • Tropic Fusion: Passion Fruit, Raspberry, Pomegranate 
“It’s been invaluable to have access to Tom’s expertise in health and wellness throughout the GOAT Gummies development process,” said Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “With a shared passion for innovation, we’re confident that the delicious and thoughtfully crafted GOAT Gummies will quickly become our customers’ go-to snack.” 

To mark the launch, Gopuff is rolling out a marketing campaign encompassing in-person activations, influencer partnerships, video content, in-app experiences, and more. At the heart of the campaign is a hero video featuring two versions of Brady — one “organic” and one “artificial” (a.k.a. pumped-up) — in a comic explanation of why Brady and Gopuff decided to create an organic, artificial-ingredient-free snack brand. GOAT Gummies will also star in playful activations in New York City and Miami that will include goat walks, drones and other fun activities.

This collaboration is the latest in an ongoing multi-year partnership between Gopuff and Brady. Under the partnership, Brady, who is also a Gopuff investor, collaborates with the company on product development, content creation, community support initiatives, fan experiences and more as Gopuff looks to boost brand awareness and provide unique customer experiences. Most recently, Gopuff and Brady joined forces on a free water initiative to help people in the Los Angeles area after the January 2025 wildfires

Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to deliver items quickly to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

