Gopuff Launches Gummy Line With Tom Brady

The launch of GOAT Gummies is the latest collaboration in an ongoing multi-year partnership between Gopuff and NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gopuff has teamed up with football legend Tom Brady to introduce GOAT Gummies — as in “greatest of all time” — a line of organic vegan gummy snacks, exclusively on the quick-commerce platform. Made in France, the real-fruit gummies contain no artificial sweeteners, dyes or flavors.

“Retirement’s been a chance to slow down and enjoy life a little more — and that includes treating myself once in a while,” noted Brady, “but when I do reach for something more indulgent, I want the best. GOAT Gummies hit that sweet spot: They taste amazing and come in several delicious flavors, plus they’re made with real ingredients. I’ve had a blast creating this new line of snacks with Gopuff and can’t wait for the world to try them.”

Working together, Brady and Gopuff refined GOAT Gummies’ flavors, perfected their textures, and ensured that every ingredient and flavor met the retired star athlete’s high standard.

Each 4-ounce pack of GOAT Gummies costs $4.99 and can be delivered in as fast as 15 minutes via Gopuff. The lineup consists of the following flavors: