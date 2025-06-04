Gopuff Launches Gummy Line With Tom Brady
“It’s been invaluable to have access to Tom’s expertise in health and wellness throughout the GOAT Gummies development process,” said Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “With a shared passion for innovation, we’re confident that the delicious and thoughtfully crafted GOAT Gummies will quickly become our customers’ go-to snack.”
To mark the launch, Gopuff is rolling out a marketing campaign encompassing in-person activations, influencer partnerships, video content, in-app experiences, and more. At the heart of the campaign is a hero video featuring two versions of Brady — one “organic” and one “artificial” (a.k.a. pumped-up) — in a comic explanation of why Brady and Gopuff decided to create an organic, artificial-ingredient-free snack brand. GOAT Gummies will also star in playful activations in New York City and Miami that will include goat walks, drones and other fun activities.
This collaboration is the latest in an ongoing multi-year partnership between Gopuff and Brady. Under the partnership, Brady, who is also a Gopuff investor, collaborates with the company on product development, content creation, community support initiatives, fan experiences and more as Gopuff looks to boost brand awareness and provide unique customer experiences. Most recently, Gopuff and Brady joined forces on a free water initiative to help people in the Los Angeles area after the January 2025 wildfires.
Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to deliver items quickly to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.