The Rise of Premium Bread: A Small Indulgence That Can Enliven Everyday Meals

The Differentiator

The right bakery products can do a lot for a company. Bobby Turner, president of Busch’s Fresh Food Market, in Ann Arbor, Mich., says that investment in bakery operations has been a major force buoying the 16-store company, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary. Premium bread products help boost Busch’s bakery position, in part by providing tastier options, such as artisan bread, than the standard offering.

“Bakery is one of the cornerstones of the Busch’s guest experience, and a key differentiator for our stores,” explains Turner. “It’s not only about freshness and quality – it’s about creating connection through food.”

Busch’s recognizes that keeping up with consumers and giving them attractive options in bakery can be a competitive advantage. The company’s premium bread products come in multiple forms. For example, shoppers can find brioche bread, as well as brioche hamburger and slider rolls, under Busch’s own label.

However, a critical mainstay of Busch’s bakery operation enables the company to offer customers freshness, newness and even trendiness when appropriate in artisan bread and a range of other products: the Bakehouse.

“The Busch’s Bakehouse, established in 1995, is our in-house commercial bakery, located in Clinton, Mich.,” notes Turner. “It’s where over 40 skilled associates, including artisan bakers, sweet specialists and cake decorators, produce fresh baked goods for all 16 of our stores daily. Many of our team members have been with Busch’s for 15 to 20 years, which speaks to the level of craftsmanship and consistency they bring. It is a heartbeat of our operation, and a direct extension of our quality promise.”

At Allegiance Retail Services, a retailer-owned cooperative based in Iselin, N.J., Alexa Conciatori, category manager for bakery, says that value as reckoned today in the market takes the desire for good times into play, along with wariness about finances.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking a balance between premiumization and practicality,” she says. “In the in-store bakery, there’s a clear trend toward elevated offerings that deliver on taste, quality and perceived value, especially as shoppers look for affordable indulgences amid economic uncertainty. Traditional premium breads like brioche and sourdough remain strong performers, though sales often ebb and flow based on price. Shoppers are willing to pay a premium for quality, but their spending is influenced by promotions and seasonal occasions. Brioche appeals broadly across demographics, while sourdough has seen a notable uptick among Millennials and Gen Z, fueled by social media and interest in its fermentation-based health benefits.”

From the larger perspective, according to Conciatori, premium bread suits how consumers are eating in 2025.

“Overall, premium bread is benefiting from the ‘restaurant-quality-at-home’ mindset,” she says. “Consumers are willing to spend a bit more for products that feel like an upgrade but still align with budget-conscious habits.”

Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at San Antonio-based market research firm 210 Analytics, observes that a lot of consumers are looking for alternative ways to have a restaurant eating experience while saving money.

“There is no doubt about it: Many households are experiencing tremendous pressure on income after several years of inflation,” says Roerink. “Households across the income spectrum are making changes to their food spending, and this is impacting categories around the store, including the bakery category. While it may seem logical to assume that consumers are trading down and cutting back, reality isn’t quite so simple. Reality is that consumers sometimes skip what they consider nonessentials, buy private-brand items, buy what’s on sale or buy a smaller pack size. Other times, they show strong willingness to splurge and buy indulgent baked goods, whether a more premium bread or a sweet treat; buy the brand they love regardless of whether it is on sale; or trade up to a larger pack size. This nonlinear behavior drives today’s complex marketplace that still holds ample opportunity for premium bread.”