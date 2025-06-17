Kraft Heinz Moves to Eliminate Remaining Synthetic Dyes
“As a food company with a 150+ year heritage, we are continuously evolving our recipes, products, and portfolio to deliver superiority to consumers and customers,” explained Pedro Navio, North America president. “The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colors across the remainder of our portfolio. In fact, we removed artificial colors, preservatives, and flavors from our beloved Kraft Mac & Cheese back in 2016. Our iconic Heinz Tomato Ketchup has never had artificial dyes – the red color comes simply from the world’s best tomatoes. Above all, we are focused on providing nutritious, affordable, and great-tasting food for Americans and this is a privilege we don’t take lightly.”
Product updates in the name of nutritious, healthy offerings have long been part of the CPG’s R&D work. Kraft Heinze reported that it has made changes to more than 1,000 product recipes to add protein and fiber, and reduce sugar, salt, and saturated fat.