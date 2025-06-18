 Skip to main content

Busch’s Touts Hyperlocal Seasonal Produce

Independent grocer sourcing items from nearby Southeast Michigan farms
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Busch's stores receiving hyperlocal produce this summer and fall are in Ann Arbor, Dexter, Plymouth, Saline, Brighton, Canton, South Lyon, Novi and West Bloomfield, Mich.

Southeast Michigan independent grocer Busch’s Fresh Food Market is offering produce sourced hyperlocally during this summer and fall. Coming from farms near Busch’s stores, the items will vary throughout the season. The stores receiving hyperlocal produce are in Ann Arbor, Dexter, Plymouth, Saline, Brighton, Canton, South Lyon, Novi and West Bloomfield, Mich. 

“Michigan is such a great agricultural state, and we want to provide customers with the very best and freshest produce while also supporting farms in our community,” said Busch’s President Bobby Turner. “Our focus is always on sourcing products locally, and we already carry 2,500 local items which connect Michigan manufacturers with our guests. Now guests can enjoy seasonal produce which is arriving from a farm maybe just 10 miles away.”

Last year, Busch’s sold 25,813 units of hyperlocal produce, with a unit defined as either an individual item or a pound, depending on the item. In 2025, the retailer intends to bring even more area-grown fresh fruits and vegetables into its stores and, ultimately, into the shopping baskets and carts of its customers, with the aim of achieving more than 10% growth in units sold.

Metro Detroit farms participating in this year’s initiative are:

  • Garden Fort Farms, in Dexter: Produce includes microgreens, pea shoots, sun shoots, winter spinach, arugula, lettuce mix and greens mix.

  • Jacob’s Fresh Farm, in Dexter: Produce includes green curly kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, green zucchini, yellow zucchini, yellow summer squash, kohlrabi, sungold cherry tomatoes, heirloom slicing tomatoes, tomatillos, Italian eggplant, poblano peppers and pattypan squash.

  • Green Things Farm Collective, in Ann Arbor: Organic produce includes dill, curly parsley, Italian parsley, rainbow kale, green onions, bunch radishes, cilantro, green leaf head lettuce, red bunch beets, fennel, summer crisp lettuce and carrots.

“There’s something truly special about walking into your neighborhood market and picking up produce that was harvested just miles away,” noted Busch’s Director of Produce and Floral Dave Holloway. “Our partnerships with local farms not only deliver peak freshness and flavor, but also deepen our ties to the Southeast Michigan community by supporting the dedicated farmers who make our region thrive.”

Founded in 1975, Ann Arbor, Mich.-based  Busch’s is a family-owned independent supermarket chain with 16 stores in Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Livingston counties, employing more than 1,600 associates. Last year, the Novi store and Farmington Hills stores were remodeled to offer customers an exceptional shopping experience. Additionally, the retailer is dedicated to addressing such critical needs as education and hunger relief across Southeast Michigan.  

