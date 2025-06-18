Busch’s Touts Hyperlocal Seasonal Produce
Metro Detroit farms participating in this year’s initiative are:
Garden Fort Farms, in Dexter: Produce includes microgreens, pea shoots, sun shoots, winter spinach, arugula, lettuce mix and greens mix.
Jacob’s Fresh Farm, in Dexter: Produce includes green curly kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, green zucchini, yellow zucchini, yellow summer squash, kohlrabi, sungold cherry tomatoes, heirloom slicing tomatoes, tomatillos, Italian eggplant, poblano peppers and pattypan squash.
Green Things Farm Collective, in Ann Arbor: Organic produce includes dill, curly parsley, Italian parsley, rainbow kale, green onions, bunch radishes, cilantro, green leaf head lettuce, red bunch beets, fennel, summer crisp lettuce and carrots.
“There’s something truly special about walking into your neighborhood market and picking up produce that was harvested just miles away,” noted Busch’s Director of Produce and Floral Dave Holloway. “Our partnerships with local farms not only deliver peak freshness and flavor, but also deepen our ties to the Southeast Michigan community by supporting the dedicated farmers who make our region thrive.”
Founded in 1975, Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Busch’s is a family-owned independent supermarket chain with 16 stores in Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Livingston counties, employing more than 1,600 associates. Last year, the Novi store and Farmington Hills stores were remodeled to offer customers an exceptional shopping experience. Additionally, the retailer is dedicated to addressing such critical needs as education and hunger relief across Southeast Michigan.