Busch’s Touts Hyperlocal Seasonal Produce

Southeast Michigan independent grocer Busch’s Fresh Food Market is offering produce sourced hyperlocally during this summer and fall. Coming from farms near Busch’s stores, the items will vary throughout the season. The stores receiving hyperlocal produce are in Ann Arbor, Dexter, Plymouth, Saline, Brighton, Canton, South Lyon, Novi and West Bloomfield, Mich.

“Michigan is such a great agricultural state, and we want to provide customers with the very best and freshest produce while also supporting farms in our community,” said Busch’s President Bobby Turner. “Our focus is always on sourcing products locally, and we already carry 2,500 local items which connect Michigan manufacturers with our guests. Now guests can enjoy seasonal produce which is arriving from a farm maybe just 10 miles away.”

Last year, Busch’s sold 25,813 units of hyperlocal produce, with a unit defined as either an individual item or a pound, depending on the item. In 2025, the retailer intends to bring even more area-grown fresh fruits and vegetables into its stores and, ultimately, into the shopping baskets and carts of its customers, with the aim of achieving more than 10% growth in units sold.