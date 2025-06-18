 Skip to main content

Food Lion Grows Private Label Frozen Pizza Line

Grocer is among the latest to capitalize on the trending meal staple
Emily Crowe
Food Lion frozen pizza
Food Lion has rolled out nine new private label frozen pizzas.

Food Lion is expanding its assortment of private label frozen pizza offerings starting this week. Each of the grocer’s more than 1,100 locations now offer nine new frozen pizzas across multiple flavors and sizes, priced between $3.49 and $5.49.

Varieties include:

  • Classic Crust Cheese Pizza
  • Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza
  • Classic Crust Supreme Pizza
  • Rising Crust 3 Meat Pizza
  • Rising Crust 4 Cheese Pizza
  • Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza
  • Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
  • Thin Crust White Cheese Pizza
  • Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza

Additionally, Food Lion’s 99-cent frozen personal pan pizzas are being added to its permanent lineup.

Pizza has become big business for food retailers recently, with Wegmans Food Markets launching its own line of Amore Roman-style frozen pizzas. The private label line includes four flavor options, including cup and char uncured pepperoni with hot honey, sausage and caramelized onion, mushroom, and cheese.

Sam’s Club has also capitalized on the popularity of pizza by making its Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza available for delivery. The fresh 16-inch pizza is available through delivery in all of the club retailer’s locations nationwide.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.

