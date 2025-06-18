Food Lion Grows Private Label Frozen Pizza Line
Pizza has become big business for food retailers recently, with Wegmans Food Markets launching its own line of Amore Roman-style frozen pizzas. The private label line includes four flavor options, including cup and char uncured pepperoni with hot honey, sausage and caramelized onion, mushroom, and cheese.
Sam’s Club has also capitalized on the popularity of pizza by making its Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza available for delivery. The fresh 16-inch pizza is available through delivery in all of the club retailer’s locations nationwide.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates.