Food Lion Grows Private Label Frozen Pizza Line

Food Lion has rolled out nine new private label frozen pizzas.

Food Lion is expanding its assortment of private label frozen pizza offerings starting this week. Each of the grocer’s more than 1,100 locations now offer nine new frozen pizzas across multiple flavors and sizes, priced between $3.49 and $5.49.

Varieties include:

Classic Crust Cheese Pizza

Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Crust Supreme Pizza

Rising Crust 3 Meat Pizza

Rising Crust 4 Cheese Pizza

Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Thin Crust Margherita Pizza

Thin Crust White Cheese Pizza

Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza

Additionally, Food Lion’s 99-cent frozen personal pan pizzas are being added to its permanent lineup.