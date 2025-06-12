Food Prices Continue Familiar Pattern of Volatility
“After cooling in the month of April, the CPI numbers released today demonstrate continued – albeit mild – volatility,” said Andy Harig, VP of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI – The Food Industry Association, adding that the market is still adjusting to frequently-changing trade issues.
He continued, “The impact of tariffs on food prices remains muted but continues to be a factor worth watching. The increase in steel and aluminum tariffs announced earlier this month may impact packaging costs for food items like canned vegetables and beverages as well as capital costs like store construction and heavy equipment. Nevertheless, we are hopeful that trade deals will be reached that minimize the impact of tariffs in the coming months.”