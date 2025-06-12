Food Prices Continue Familiar Pattern of Volatility

After a 0.4% drop in April, grocery inflation ticked up again 0.3% in May. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, food-at-home prices are up 2.2%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The overall CPI edged a scant 0.1% higher last month after a 0.2% bump in April.

It was a split month for grocery categories in May, as three of the six major indexes rose and three declined. The CPI for cereals and bakery products increased 1.1%, the “other” food at home segment moved 0.7% higher and fruits and vegetables index went up 0.3%. The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs dropped 0.4%, with egg prices sliding back down by 2.7%, while the nonalcoholic beverages index dipped 0.3% and the CPI for dairy and related products decreased a slight 0.1% in that time frame.

In other segments, the competitive food-away-from home market isn’t out of the inflation woods yet either, climbing an equal 0.3% in May. Shoppers who gas up at retailers with adjacent fuel stations got some relief, as the gasoline index declined in May by 2.6% even as Memorial Day travel ramped up.