Dollar General Latest Retailer to Offer Summer Savings

Discounts on 1,000+ products available through Labor Day
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Fillmore, CA. 26 June 26. Dollar General store entrance, sign, logo, shopping carts. ; Shutterstock ID 2481174245
In addition to summer savings, Dollar General will hold a special week of discounts from July 6-12.

As the summer season buzzes on, Dollar General has become the latest food retailer to cut prices on everyday staples. Through Labor Day, the company is offering savings on more than 1,000 items storewide, and is undertaking several other promotions to help its customers save money.

In addition to storewide savings, Dollar General will roll out its 7-Days of Savings and back-to-school sales events from July 6-12. The week-long sales event will offer deep daily discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of food, health and wellness products, beauty, and personal care items.  

Back-to-school deals will also include 30% off digital coupons for teachers.

“Customers from all walks of life seek ways to save on items they need and want and DG is here for what matters, helping them stretch their budgets,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “With kids home from school, there’s often additional meal prep and a desire for additional activities. Our discount offers are designed to enhance affordability on the items our customers need and want.”

Helping customers out at the register is the name of the game this summer for several food retailers. ALDI U.S. has lowered prices on more than 400 products, affecting nearly 25% of its selection across all stores. Shoppers can also score deeper discounts on many summertime offerings, including fresh meat for grilling, pantry staples and ALDI Finds.

Additionally, Meijer has lowered prices on a slew of SKUs for summer, including 70 own-brand grocery essentials. Target announced that it is launching 10,000 new products, including items that start at $1 and thousands of offerings under $20. 

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

