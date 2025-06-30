Dollar General Latest Retailer to Offer Summer Savings
Helping customers out at the register is the name of the game this summer for several food retailers. ALDI U.S. has lowered prices on more than 400 products, affecting nearly 25% of its selection across all stores. Shoppers can also score deeper discounts on many summertime offerings, including fresh meat for grilling, pantry staples and ALDI Finds.
Additionally, Meijer has lowered prices on a slew of SKUs for summer, including 70 own-brand grocery essentials. Target announced that it is launching 10,000 new products, including items that start at $1 and thousands of offerings under $20.
