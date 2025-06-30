Dollar General Latest Retailer to Offer Summer Savings

As the summer season buzzes on, Dollar General has become the latest food retailer to cut prices on everyday staples. Through Labor Day, the company is offering savings on more than 1,000 items storewide, and is undertaking several other promotions to help its customers save money.

In addition to storewide savings, Dollar General will roll out its 7-Days of Savings and back-to-school sales events from July 6-12. The week-long sales event will offer deep daily discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of food, health and wellness products, beauty, and personal care items.

Back-to-school deals will also include 30% off digital coupons for teachers.