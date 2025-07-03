National Retail Federation Sues New York Over Algorithmic Pricing Law

“Retailers use algorithmic pricing to help customers save money” by using their purchase history, items in their online shopping cart, ZIP code and other information customers voluntarily share, rather than any personal sensitive data, the complaint said.

“Despite this, the State of New York will soon require many retailers to affix a misleading and ominous warning to any price set by an algorithm using any information that could be linked to a customer," claimed NRF. "Although the state is free to express its opinion that algorithmic pricing is dangerous, it cannot force businesses that disagree to do so.”

The suit said that the law “is unsupported by any facts” that algorithmic pricing is inherently harmful. Any discrimination or price gouging that might inadvertently occur is already prohibited by other state laws, the suit pointed out.

NRF said that its members and other businesses have historically used data received in the ordinary course of business to provide promotions to customers. Grocers, for example, have long offered coupons at checkout for items similar to those purchased. Coffee shops have also offered rewards cards giving repeat customers every 10th cup free. Additionally, an online merchant might offer a promotion to a customer who leaves a product in an online shopping cart for a number of days.

It’s normal practice for retailers to check what competitors charge, make seasonal price adjustments or offer promotions based on intuition. Using algorithmic pricing, “[t]hey simply do it with greater sophistication and on a much larger scale,” the suit said.

“This law interferes with retailers’ ability to provide their customers with the highest value and best shopping experience they can,” noted NRF Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Stephanie Martz. “Algorithms are created by humans, not computers, and they are an extension of what retailers have done for decades, if not centuries, to use what they know about their customers to serve them better. It’s just done at the scale of the modern economy. Stigmatizing tools that drive prices down turns offering deals into a liability, and consumers will end up paying more."



