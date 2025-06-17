Sedano’s Modernizes Pricing, Promotions Through AI-Powered Analytics
“At Sedano's, we are committed to delivering value and quality to our customers while staying true to our heritage and community focus,” said Javier Herran, CMO at Sedano's. “RELEX will help us align our pricing and promotions with what our customers truly want, ensuring we remain competitive in a challenging retail environment while honoring our commitment to providing authentic products at fair prices.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Sedano's Supermarkets to the RELEX family,” said Frank Lord, chief revenue officer at RELEX. “The unified pricing and promotions solution will provide Sedano's with the advanced tools needed to optimize their strategies, drive measurable value, and improve customer satisfaction across their operations. We are committed to helping Sedano’s sharpen their competitiveness through pragmatic, data-driven retail planning solutions.”
Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano's Supermarkets has grown to become America's largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain. Hialeah-based Sedano's serves Florida's growing multicultural communities with 32 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange and Osceola counties.