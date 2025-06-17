Sedano’s Modernizes Pricing, Promotions Through AI-Powered Analytics

Florida-based Hispanic grocer Sedano's Supermarkets is optimizing pricing precision and streamlining promotional planning through a partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

RELEX will help Sedano’s transition from manual pricing processes to AI-powered analytics that will enable the grocer to harness the power of smarter pricing and more targeted promotions tailored to their diverse customer base. The RELEX unified pricing and promotions solution analyzes purchasing patterns and market trends to support smarter, demand-aware pricing.

According to RELEX, optimizing pricing strategies and promotional campaigns will allow Sedano’s to set competitive prices, forecast promotional impacts and streamline workflows to ensure alignment with business goals and maximizing sales and profitability. The grocer can also set banner-specific customization to account for regional differences.