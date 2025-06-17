 Skip to main content

Sedano’s Modernizes Pricing, Promotions Through AI-Powered Analytics

New partnership allows Hispanic grocer to set more competitive prices
Emily Crowe
Sedano's is beefing up its pricing and promotions.

Florida-based Hispanic grocer Sedano's Supermarkets is optimizing pricing precision and streamlining promotional planning through a partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

RELEX will help Sedano’s transition from manual pricing processes to AI-powered analytics that will enable the grocer to harness the power of smarter pricing and more targeted promotions tailored to their diverse customer base. The RELEX unified pricing and promotions solution analyzes purchasing patterns and market trends to support smarter, demand-aware pricing. 

According to RELEX, optimizing pricing strategies and promotional campaigns will allow Sedano’s to set competitive prices, forecast promotional impacts and streamline workflows to ensure alignment with business goals and maximizing sales and profitability. The grocer can also set banner-specific customization to account for regional differences.

“At Sedano's, we are committed to delivering value and quality to our customers while staying true to our heritage and community focus,” said Javier Herran, CMO at Sedano's. “RELEX will help us align our pricing and promotions with what our customers truly want, ensuring we remain competitive in a challenging retail environment while honoring our commitment to providing authentic products at fair prices.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sedano's Supermarkets to the RELEX family,” said Frank Lord, chief revenue officer at RELEX. “The unified pricing and promotions solution will provide Sedano's with the advanced tools needed to optimize their strategies, drive measurable value, and improve customer satisfaction across their operations. We are committed to helping Sedano’s sharpen their competitiveness through pragmatic, data-driven retail planning solutions.”

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano's Supermarkets has grown to become America's largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain. Hialeah-based Sedano's serves Florida's growing multicultural communities with 32 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange and Osceola counties.

