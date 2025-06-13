Hispanic Grocer Sedano's Now Accepting OTC & Flex Benefit Cards In-Store

Hispanic grocer Sedano's Supermarkets has started accepting over-the-counter (OTC) and Flex benefit cards at all of its store locations in Florida. This new offering enables eligible members to conveniently use their OTC and Flex stipend to purchase approved food items in the stores.

Customers can now use their eligible OTC and Flex benefit cards to shop for a variety of approved food items covered by their health plan. This includes staples such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products and whole grains — helping members stretch their benefits and prioritize wellness at the grocery level.

[RELATED: Walmart Adds Digital Service for Medicare Advantage Customers]

"At Sedano's, we care deeply about the families we serve," said Pedro Mesa, director of marketing at Sedano's. "That's why we're proud to accept OTC and Flex benefit cards in-store — so our customers can easily use their benefits to bring home fresh, quality foods that nourish their loved ones. It's one more way we're helping our community live healthier, happier lives."

It's important for Sedano's to support the well-being of its customers, as many are seniors or caregivers managing special dietary and medical needs.

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano's Supermarkets has grown to become America's largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain. Hialeah-based Sedano's serves Florida's growing multicultural communities with 32 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange and Osceola counties.