 Skip to main content

National Grocers Association Foundation Forms Advisory Committee for SNAP EBT Modernization

11-member advisory body features leaders from 10 states, Washington, D.C.
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
SNAP Sign Produce Section Main Image
A new advisory committee created by the National Grocers Association Foundation provides free resources to help small and independent operators understand SNAP EBT technology and better serve their communities.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation has created a new advisory committee to help promote and expand the foundation's assistance to independent grocers in modernizing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) systems, including the deployment of SNAP Online and EBT Chip card functionality. The initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, provides free resources to help small and independent operators understand SNAP EBT technology and better serve their communities. 

The advisory committee unites experts from technology companies, the grocery industry and community organizations, as well as those with firsthand SNAP experience, to give grocers the tools they need to compete and thrive. Committee members’ insights will help the foundation increase economic opportunities for local businesses and enhance grocery shopping options nationally. 

[RELATED: Arkansas and Indiana Want to Ban Soda and Candy From SNAP]

“Independent grocers are the backbone of our local economies, providing jobs and ensuring access to food in communities across America,” noted Chelsea Matzen, VP of NGA Foundation. “The advisory committee will help make it easier for these businesses to navigate SNAP EBT modernization efforts — which are key to helping grocers grow their businesses while helping families shop more conveniently.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The 11-member advisory committee features leaders from 10 states and Washington, D.C. 

  • Charlee Burkhardt, G.F. Buche Co., Sisseton, S.D.
  • Tania F. Correa-Castro, Northwest Harvest, Everett, Wash.
  • Nyssa Entrekin, MS, RD, The Food Trust, Philadelphia
  • Jamie Fitzwater, Community Farm Alliance, Berea, Ky.
  • Deeanna Garner, AmeriCorps VISTA at Miami University, Hamilton, Ohio
  • Phil Jones, Detroit Food Policy Council, Detroit
  • Kathy Kuzava, Georgia Food Industry Association, Smyrna, Ga.
  • Marquitrice Mangham, In Her Shoes Inc., Webb, Miss.
  • Molly Pfaffenroth, Milwaukee
  • Gina Plata-Nino, Food Research & Action Center, Washington, D.C.
  • Sommer Stockton, The Shelby Report, Gainesville, Ga.

The collaboration between the NGA Foundation and USDA aligns with NGA’s wider mission of empowering independent grocers by providing resources that spur innovation, boost access to food, and create stronger, more resilient local economies. The advisory committee’s work will focus on educating grocers and promoting resources relating to SNAP EBT modernization initiatives.

The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of NGA, is dedicated to cultivating and strengthening the independent grocery industry’s workforce. Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds