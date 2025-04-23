National Grocers Association Foundation Forms Advisory Committee for SNAP EBT Modernization

A new advisory committee created by the National Grocers Association Foundation provides free resources to help small and independent operators understand SNAP EBT technology and better serve their communities.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation has created a new advisory committee to help promote and expand the foundation's assistance to independent grocers in modernizing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) systems, including the deployment of SNAP Online and EBT Chip card functionality. The initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, provides free resources to help small and independent operators understand SNAP EBT technology and better serve their communities.

The advisory committee unites experts from technology companies, the grocery industry and community organizations, as well as those with firsthand SNAP experience, to give grocers the tools they need to compete and thrive. Committee members’ insights will help the foundation increase economic opportunities for local businesses and enhance grocery shopping options nationally.

