National Grocers Association Foundation Forms Advisory Committee for SNAP EBT Modernization
The 11-member advisory committee features leaders from 10 states and Washington, D.C.
- Charlee Burkhardt, G.F. Buche Co., Sisseton, S.D.
- Tania F. Correa-Castro, Northwest Harvest, Everett, Wash.
- Nyssa Entrekin, MS, RD, The Food Trust, Philadelphia
- Jamie Fitzwater, Community Farm Alliance, Berea, Ky.
- Deeanna Garner, AmeriCorps VISTA at Miami University, Hamilton, Ohio
- Phil Jones, Detroit Food Policy Council, Detroit
- Kathy Kuzava, Georgia Food Industry Association, Smyrna, Ga.
- Marquitrice Mangham, In Her Shoes Inc., Webb, Miss.
- Molly Pfaffenroth, Milwaukee
- Gina Plata-Nino, Food Research & Action Center, Washington, D.C.
- Sommer Stockton, The Shelby Report, Gainesville, Ga.
The collaboration between the NGA Foundation and USDA aligns with NGA’s wider mission of empowering independent grocers by providing resources that spur innovation, boost access to food, and create stronger, more resilient local economies. The advisory committee’s work will focus on educating grocers and promoting resources relating to SNAP EBT modernization initiatives.
The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of NGA, is dedicated to cultivating and strengthening the independent grocery industry’s workforce. Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry.