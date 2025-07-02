Retailers Are Dropping Best Deals of the Summer

"We're excited for Prime members to experience our biggest Prime Day yet, with more days than ever and millions of deals from brands customers are eager to shop this season–from trending products and newly discovered brands to tried and true favorites,” said Carmen Nestares, VP of North America marketing and Prime Tech. "Prime members can shop with confidence knowing they're accessing some of our best deals of the summer from brands they love to products they need. This extended 4-day event showcases why Prime continues to be the best membership in retail, combining exceptional savings with the convenience of fast free delivery and exclusive benefits all in one membership.”

Walmart is also touting its July sales event that has gone head-to-head with Amazon in recent summers. Walmart Deals savings drop at 12:01 a.m. on July 8 and extend through July 13 and also include a host of grocery household and health and beauty products. Memberships to Walmart+ will also be 50% off during the Walmart Deal Days event.

“From barbecues to back-to-school, we know this is a busy shopping season for our customers, which is why we’re excited to bring back the Walmart Deals event,” said Megan Crozier, EVP, general merchandise at Walmart U.S. “As customers look to save on both the items that they want and need this season, this summer’s event will feature a wider selection of products including wellness finds and everyday essentials. We also know families are continuing to shop earlier for the new school year, so we’ve brought back deals on first-day essentials to help customers save more when it matters most.”

Target, for its part, is once again getting in on the July deal action as well. Target Circle Week begins earlier than Amazon’s and Walmart’s campaigning, starting on July 6 and running through July 12. The weeklong event includes deep savings on summer and back-to-school and college offerings, as well as “Deal of the Day” extra discounts. Shoppers can also score savings on groceries, with as buy-one-get-one-50%-off deals in select items including ice cream, coffee, tea, cereal, frozen meals and more.

“Target Circle Week is one of the biggest savings events of the summer, and it’s all about helping our guests get more of what they love for less – with can’t-miss deals, early access for Target Circle 360 members, and special offers just for students and teachers,” said Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience officer at Target. “Whether families are soaking up the sunshine or getting a jump on back-to-school prep, we’re making it easier (and more fun!) than ever to save on both the big milestones and the everyday moments."

Meanwhile, before those big events open up, shoppers are also seeking and finding value for their Independence Day celebrations. Target is touting its Good & Gather offerings that include a collaboration with BBQ pitmaster Rodney Scott and savings such as 20% off Fourth of July-themed cookies, cupcakes and brownie bites.

"The Fourth of July is a major food and beverage shopping moment for our guests,” John Conlin, Target’s SVP of merchandising, food and beverage, told Progressive Grocer “Whether you’re on team hot dog or team hamburger, Target has everything shoppers need to celebrate. This week, we’re offering great promotions on all the BBQ necessities, from 10 for $10 Good & Gather burgers to 20% off select Favorite Day treats, and more. Plus, with our same-day services, getting any last-minute must-haves is a breeze.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on the PG 100, while Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7.