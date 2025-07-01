EXCLUSIVE: Walmart Answers the Age-Old 'What’s for Dinner?' Question

It’s a question posed in households throughout the country nearly every evening: "What’s for dinner?" Walmart has answers.

“Dinner Tonight,” which launched in early June, is a one-stop platform on the retailer’s website and app that aims to be a total meal solution for shoppers. They can simply type in “Dinner Tonight,” “easy dinner” or “easy meals” to be routed to the landing page.

Dinner Tonight features one-click baskets with everything from spaghetti and meatballs to tacos and stir fry, as well as a recipe hub, shoppable lists and global meal inspiration. Customers can also use the platform to shop for hot rotisserie chickens, wings and favorites like berry chantilly cake to be delivered directly from Walmart’s deli and bakery.

“For many families, deciding what’s for dinner is a daily source of stress,” said Bradlee Underwood, senior director of merchandising, deli. “In our stores, we’re focused on making that choice easier — whether it’s ready-to-eat meals from the hot case, fresh ingredients for a home-cooked dinner, or affordable staples to plan ahead. Dinner Tonight is about delivering flexibility and value, in whatever way customers choose to shop.”

According to Evan Gaetano, senior manager of grocery e-commerce, the wider use of e-commerce isn’t just about convenience, but it’s shaping the future of how Americans eat.

“Most people still don’t know what’s for dinner by 4 p.m. — and that’s not a problem; it’s a chance to lead,” Gaetano explained. “With Dinner Tonight, we’re reimagining what grocery can be in a digital world: faster, smarter, and centered around real-life customer moments.”

While it’s not the whole story, convenience and speed do have a place with meal solutions, especially as Walmart is offering dinners for pick up or delivery in as little as an hour.