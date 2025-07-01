EXCLUSIVE: Walmart Answers the Age-Old 'What’s for Dinner?' Question
“Dinner shouldn’t be another decision to stress over — it should be a moment to enjoy,” said Vini Trambadia, senior director of grocery site merchandising. “That’s why we weaved our recipe hub into Dinner Tonight. It includes hundreds of curated recipes that can be added to cart in one tap — turning inspiration into action. In one click, customers can gather the ingredients, or have a hot, ready meal at their door in under an hour.”
Continued Trambadia: “For busy American families juggling more than ever, that kind of simplicity matters. At a time when over 80% of households are cooking at home, the real innovation isn’t just inspiration — it’s removing the friction between what’s possible and what’s practical.”
To be sure, total meal solutions are gaining prominence with food retailers as consumers increasingly look to them for both convenience and quality. Walmart-owned Sam’s Club, for example, recently made its Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza available for delivery directly from its clubs.
“When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members,” noted Kurt Hess, group director, operations and implementation at Sam’s Club. “Pizza delivery is a perfect example: It brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today.”
