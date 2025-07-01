 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Walmart Answers the Age-Old 'What’s for Dinner?' Question

Retailer’s recently launched online hub offers quick meal solutions for delivery or pickup
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Walmart Dinner Tonight
Walmart's Dinner Tonight landing page includes recipe inspiration and one-click baskets for easy meals.

It’s a question posed in households throughout the country nearly every evening: "What’s for dinner?" Walmart has answers.

“Dinner Tonight,” which launched in early June, is a one-stop platform on the retailer’s website and app that aims to be a total meal solution for shoppers. They can simply type in “Dinner Tonight,” “easy dinner” or “easy meals” to be routed to the landing page.

Dinner Tonight features one-click baskets with everything from spaghetti and meatballs to tacos and stir fry, as well as a recipe hub, shoppable lists and global meal inspiration. Customers can also use the platform to shop for hot rotisserie chickens, wings and favorites like berry chantilly cake to be delivered directly from Walmart’s deli and bakery.

“For many families, deciding what’s for dinner is a daily source of stress,” said Bradlee Underwood, senior director of merchandising, deli. “In our stores, we’re focused on making that choice easier — whether it’s ready-to-eat meals from the hot case, fresh ingredients for a home-cooked dinner, or affordable staples to plan ahead. Dinner Tonight is about delivering flexibility and value, in whatever way customers choose to shop.”

According to Evan Gaetano, senior manager of grocery e-commerce, the wider use of e-commerce isn’t just about convenience, but it’s shaping the future of how Americans eat.

“Most people still don’t know what’s for dinner by 4 p.m. — and that’s not a problem; it’s a chance to lead,” Gaetano explained. “With Dinner Tonight, we’re reimagining what grocery can be in a digital world: faster, smarter, and centered around real-life customer moments.”

While it’s not the whole story, convenience and speed do have a place with meal solutions, especially as Walmart is offering dinners for pick up or delivery in as little as an hour.

“Dinner shouldn’t be another decision to stress over — it should be a moment to enjoy,” said Vini Trambadia, senior director of grocery site merchandising. “That’s why we weaved our recipe hub into Dinner Tonight. It includes hundreds of curated recipes that can be added to cart in one tap — turning inspiration into action. In one click, customers can gather the ingredients, or have a hot, ready meal at their door in under an hour.”

Continued Trambadia: “For busy American families juggling more than ever, that kind of simplicity matters. At a time when over 80% of households are cooking at home, the real innovation isn’t just inspiration — it’s removing the friction between what’s possible and what’s practical.”

To be sure, total meal solutions are gaining prominence with food retailers as consumers increasingly look to them for both convenience and quality. Walmart-owned Sam’s Club, for example, recently made its Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza available for delivery directly from its clubs. 

“When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members,” noted  Kurt Hess, group director, operations and implementation at Sam’s Club. “Pizza delivery is a perfect example: It brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today.”

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

