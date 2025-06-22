Inside Danone’s Shopper Marketing Breakfast Expansion

Danone’s Mornings Upgraded campaign focused on driving sales for six of the company’s brands.

Danone North America expanded its reach earlier this year through a broad, breakfast-themed national shopper marketing program in tandem with retailer partnerships and activations. The campaign provides a valuable window for grocers looking to drive higher basket size, attract new customers and engage core breakfast buyers.

Boosting Basket Size With Targeted Shopper Marketing

The Mornings Upgraded campaign focused on driving basket size, encouraging cross-purchases between Danone brands and bringing in new households. The program ran Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

The goal of the campaign was to drive sales for six Danone brands: Silk, International Delight, Oikos, Too Good, Stok, and Light & Fit. It highlights how retailers can drive cross-category purchases and increase basket size by promoting complementary breakfast items.

Why It Matters to Shoppers: Breakfast remains a consistent meal occasion for shoppers who prioritize health and convenience, with 86%-plus of breakfast occasions occurring at home, Erin Anderson, senior director, omni-activation and e-commerce at White Plains, N.Y.-based Danone North America, tells the Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI).

“Our target audience for the breakfast scale event included purchasers of breakfast foods, including plant-based milk, yogurt and creamer, during their typical stock-up trips,” says Anderson. “We specifically targeted Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, who have an affinity for better-for-you products, especially as they start new habits for the new year.”

Promoting Complementary Products: The addition of yogurt and plant-based milk alternatives to the basket resulted in a 29% increase in basket size, while adding creamer led to a 42% increase. Retailers should consider creating bundle promotions or shelf setups that combine related products.

Targeting Health-Conscious Shoppers: Danone’s focus on Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, particularly those interested in better-for-you products, is an opportunity with a lot of runway. For example, these demographics prioritize health-conscious choices as part of their new year’s resolutions, and retailers can target them with tailored messaging and promotions.

Extending Opportunities: To extend the program’s reach and drive stock-up trips, Danone launched a Spend $15, Get $5 national promotion. Shoppers who submitted receipts via either a promotional web page or email received a $5 retailer gift card or a $5 virtual Visa prepaid card.