Harris Teeter Shows Its Love for the Lowcountry

In a trade exclusive interview, Progressive Grocer sat down with at Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter’s Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs, and Joey Bates, senior director of store development and strategy – construction, maintenance and market refresh, as well as a future inductee into Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame this October at the NFRA Convention, to find out more about the grocer’s refresh of all 12 of its Charleston, S.C.-area stores, which is currently underway and involves a series of grand-reopening Taste of Teeter events across the region, starting with a June 18 ribbon cutting at Six Mile Marketplace Harris Teeter, in Mt. Pleasant. The following conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Progressive Grocer: Why was the Charleston, S.C., area chosen for a refresh?

Danna Robinson: Charleston is an important market for Harris Teeter. We’ve served the Charleston community for 48 years, and this multimillion-dollar investment is a testament to not only our commitment to our Lowcountry neighbors, but our continued love for the community. Harris Teeter likes to say we are In Food with Love, and so that’s a theme that you may hear throughout today.

PG: Could you talk a little bit about the kinds of physical improvements that the Charleston area stores will receive as part of this refresh?

Joey Bates: Sure. It was varied by location, and it’s honestly the beginning of a different approach to a strategy that we’re going to continue. We’ll continue to come back to the Charleston market and invest in stores in the future as well. So, there’s different amenities in some of the stores. Some of ’em receive different decor packages, updated flooring. We did a revamp of our entire produce department in virtually every store.

[We also] re-grounded and connected with our associates on a personal level and really dove back into what we hang our hat on, which is great service to our customers. So, much more so than just the investment in physical changes to a store or improving the overall experiences of a store. We really focused a lot on our people and on diving back into what’s at the heart of our business, and that’s taking care of the customer and serving that community.

PG: How is Harris Teeter balancing shopper needs with the remodeling process? Do the stores remain open while they're being remodeled or refreshed, or whatever the term is you prefer?

JB: Yes, they do. Remodels by nature are disruptive, but we try to do our best to keep open lines of communication with the customers while we’re doing the remodels. We are mindful of the impact on certain days and certain times of day with regards to where we’re doing work. And then a lot of the major disruptive work is actually done overnight so that it’s not being performed during the day, when most of our customers are shopping, but [the stores] do stay open.

PG: You mentioned the doubling down on your fresh assortment. How is Harris Teeter accentuating fresh in these refreshed stores?

JB: We’re really focused on produce and the remaining fresh departments, but when you talk about the Lowcountry area, it’s really a resurgence of focusing on local. This is a great local market for us, so whether that be leaning in on the local produce and the farmers that we have business relationships with, or diving back into different seafood programs, given where we are, here in Charleston, or even the bakery programs, it’s really a commitment to variety, providing fresh product with the great service, but then really getting close with the neighbors that help us provide that food. It’s a fantastic local market for us, and we really dove back into that element of our business.

I would like to think that between the local commitment, revamping our fresh departments, and then a lot of focus on our produce and other areas, that that’s our distinguishing factor.

PG: Are you putting in signage that specifically calls out the local products, like the farmers who provided it, or gives a little bit of the backstory?

JB: Yes. There’s been a new foundation of signage for local that’s throughout our stores to upgrade the themes and showcase [the items]. We’ve created different [signage] outside of the fresh departments to showcase not just our fresh products that are local, but also all of the other products we carry that are local, whether it’s honeys, or jams and jellies, or other items throughout the store, so that you’ll see more local displays throughout the store, with a common signage of commitment. And then there will be more of the stories behind the suppliers.

While [June 18] is a launch date for us to showcase a different level of engagement in Charleston, it’s just the beginning. This is a new place for us to continue to grow in the marketplace, and I think you’ll see our commitment to local and the communication around that evolve and grow with the consumers.