Harris Teeter Shows Its Love for the Lowcountry
PG: You also talked about leaning back into your customer service. Is there any particular initiative that you’re taking on that? Any additional training? How are you getting across that renewed commitment to make customer service greater than ever?
JB: We've always been deep-rooted in customer service, and as part of this commitment to the infrastructure, we felt it important to re-engage all of our associates and just refresh and reiterate the training that’s in place every day, but create new elements to communicate with today’s associates differently than in the past. Whether that’s using technology or videos for training or creating different elements, you’ll see engaging our associates with not only our branding and awareness, but you’ll see our local associates included in commercials from here in the Lowcountry talking about our branding, talking about our In Food with Love campaigning, and really driving that pride and showcasing that pride to our customers. We have it; it’s here every day.
It’s really just about shining a spotlight on it and about coming back into that commitment with it. So, it’s just a very important piece of who we are, and it’s really just taking what we’ve been doing and amplifying it and driving some excitement around it and refreshing it and keeping it fun for everyone.
PG: What is the specific purpose of the Taste of Teeter events that are planned as part of these reopenings?
DR: The Taste of Teeter event is a way for us to welcome the community back into their Harris Teeter and celebrate their new amenities [among] friendly faces. … Taste of Teeter is simply a celebration of the absolute best that Harris Teeter has to offer. We’re going to highlight regional favorites here in the Lowcountry, specifically Palmetto Cheese [the area’s version of pimento cheese], local seafood. We have Charleston Coffee Roasters and other Southern cuisines throughout these events throughout the Lowcountry. Again, it’s just a way to say thank-you to our customers: “We apologize for the mess [of remodeling]. Welcome to your brand-new Harris Teeter.”
PG: You talked a lot about local and how that’s one of the linchpins of this refresh. How does Harris Teeter establish relationships with local producers and growers both in the Charleston area and beyond?
JB: It’s an evolving equation for us. A lot of people actually reach out to us or will ask a store manager, and the store management team will contact our store support center and reach out to our merchandising team. That’s one way we gain that trial. Another way is we do have people whose focus in the marketplace is to go out and find these folks that are in this local business, whether that’s through attending a farmers market or a local event to see what’s there and really doing a community outreach and seeing what’s available.
But … if someone’s passionate about food and they create their own product and they want to sell it, a lot of times they’ll come to us, and those relationships start really on the ground, and it’s a back-and-forth type of dialog. We try to meet the need wherever it’s found, and at times that’s even on social media, which is a new element to the business we run. So, it’s really creating that relationship and opportunity wherever it exists and reacting and responding to give the customer what they’re looking for.
As for details on future market refreshes, Harris Teeter was not yet ready to disclose that information publicly. In Charleston, four stores have already been extensively remodeled to include elevated self-checkouts, new produce displays, expanded food cases and more, while eight more will receive various enhancements.
Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates and operates more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. The food retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., whose nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4. on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.