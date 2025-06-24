How Dairy, Deli and Bakery Are Reinventing the Perimeter Store

Simplify the Search for Solutions

SpartanNash is one retailer that’s working to deliver such options, including at its recently refreshed Family Fare stores in the company’s home state of Michigan.

“We’re seeing a real shift in how our shoppers think about grocery shopping,” notes Erin Storm, SVP and chief marketing officer at Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash. “It’s not just about the weekly stock-up trip – it’s often about ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’ Our Family Fare remodels are built with that in mind, especially when it comes to the perimeter. People aren’t just picking up ingredients anymore – they’re looking for fresh, ready-to-enjoy meal solutions. As our guests explore deli, meat, bakery and dairy, they can easily find a chef-prepared entrée, fresh-baked rolls and a specialty cheese, all in one trip.”

While shoppers are looking for solutions, retailers are becoming more thoughtful about how to present those items in high-traffic areas like the deli, bakery and dairy sections. At The Fresh Market store that recently opened in Algonquin, Ill., for example, shoppers traversing the perimeter encounter a large case of ready-to-cook meal solutions and can browse a nearby case filled with portioned cheese and pre-made dips and spreads.

According to Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at San Antonio-based insights firm 210 Analytics, such success in these areas is based on execution. “It has to be compelling. It can’t just be a bunch of random items,” stresses Roerink. “People have to be able to see the meal.”

This approach is especially important in the increasingly heated battle for the consumer food dollar.

“Recently, I was doing one-on-one shopper interviews, and the lady commented on eating out at restaurants less frequently but wandering the store looking for something that her family would like that they would have ordered if going to a restaurant,” recounts Roerink. “Recreating that menu-like experience where visuals, cross-merchandising or recipes conjure up that meal in people’s mind is very powerful in driving a full-basket sale.”