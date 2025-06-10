Summer Prep Means Holiday Success

Grocery retailers can help make holiday celebrations more memorable for consumers by curating seasonal items and supporting both new and old traditions.

Summer is the season for swimming and cookouts, but for retailers, it’s also a sign that it’s time to prepare for colder weather and the holidays that follow. Grocery retailers can help make holiday celebrations more memorable for consumers by curating seasonal items and supporting both new and old traditions. Successful forecasting begins with early strategizing about the innovative and exciting products that create long-term customers who will continue to shop at their stores after the holidays conclude.

Following are three things that retailers need to keep in mind when planning for the 2025 holiday season.

1. Consider Top Food and Beverage Trends

Healthy Food and Drink Products

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in demand for healthy food and drink products, with 50% of consumers prioritizing products that are good for them. This means that as consumers shop for the products to include in their holiday spreads, retailers need to include fresh, local and seasonal produce that can be the center of customer holiday celebrations. The healthy protein trend makes offering an increased assortment of high-quality fresh meats and cheeses a winning strategy.

Busy Consumers Want Convenient Options

Busy schedules are a natural part of the holidays, and 44% of consumers say that they’re likely to spend more on convenient products. In fact, according to a report from SPINS, natural and specialty refrigerated meals and side dishes have grown 17% year over year, demonstrating that consumers want tasty products that are both convenient and healthy. To cater to this demand, retailers should offer grab-and-go options that are convenient but still exciting enough to be the center of a customer’s holiday spread.

New Demand for Nonalcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic beverages have traditionally played a significant role in holiday celebrations. The new category of nonalcoholic options presents an opportunity for savvy retailers. Market research shows that nearly 40% of U.S. respondents are reducing or eliminating their alcohol consumption, otherwise known as a “sober-curious” lifestyle. Younger generations, such as Gen Z and Millennials, drive this trend, as they desire a more moderate lifestyle that aligns with improving their physical and mental health. As demand continues to surge for nonalcoholic offerings, brands have answered and are delivering a wide assortment of nonalcoholic beers, wines, spirits and mocktails. Retailers should respond accordingly by carving out some space to win over these sober-curious consumers.

Win the Holiday With Cheese and Bakery Items

Cheese and bakery items are expected to win the holiday season for retailers. Not only do they present the perfect opportunity for a fun and exciting holiday twist that will catch any consumer’s eye, but they are also known to draw a crowd and bring people together. Cheese sales are anticipated to see a 10%-15% increase during the fall, underscoring the role of cheese in celebratory meals and holiday recipes. Because of the long aging process, it’s essential to plan cheese offerings well in advance to ensure that your store has the right assortment available to complement the holiday season.

Additionally, survey results show that 76% of consumers are more likely to treat themselves to desserts during the holiday season, and 61% say that they plan to stock up on desserts and sweets to elevate their holiday spreads. For retailers to remain top of mind for consumers not just during the holidays, but also year-round, those businesses need to plan their cheese and dessert offerings in advance with seasonal flavors and assortments.