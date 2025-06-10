Summer Prep Means Holiday Success
2. Drive Success with In-Store Holiday Touches
Retailers need to create an emotional connection with their consumers to bring more patrons into their stores, especially because of the retail overload that consumers experience during the holidays. Grocers can do so by increasing their offerings of in-person product samplings and in-store events to attract busy customers throughout the holiday season. Retailers should also create a festive atmosphere with holiday decorations, music and lighting to make the shopping environment more memorable. In-store events offer a sensory experience that can’t be replicated through the transactional nature of online shopping and add a personal touch that makes shopping feel like part of the holiday experience.
However, while in-store promotions and experiences are important, retailers still need to take an omnichannel approach to ensure that they’re reaching customers of all ages. While some consumers will be drawn to in-store events, others simply won’t have time in the day for in-person shopping and will seek efficiency above all else.
3. Gain a Competitive Edge During the Holidays
During this holiday season, retailers must go beyond standard deals and discounts and offer personalized promotions, which will go a long way toward helping them gain a competitive edge. More than half of consumers agree that financial stress makes it difficult to celebrate the holidays in the way they would prefer, creating an opportunity for grocers to cultivate affinity and win business with strategic pricing and promotions.
Grocers must leverage loyalty and relevant customer data to align promotions with individual consumer preferences, based on what they’ve purchased in the past. Holiday-themed bundles are also a retailer’s recipe for success, whether baking mixes, inclusions or beverages, because such products appeal to consumers seeking value on tight budgets.
The bottom line is that to be successful during the holiday season, grocers must cultivate their strategy and product offerings during the summer. With all of these strategies in mind, retailers can look forward to helping make the holidays more meaningful for many.