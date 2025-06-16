 Skip to main content

Consumers Want More Refrigerated Foods: Study

Research from NFRA shows how nutrition, convenience and family appeal are redefining trusted section
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
A new study from NFRA spotlights the fact that consumers are open to trying more refrigerated products, particularly when encouraged by smart promotions, clear messaging and easy inspiration.

According to new research from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), shoppers have a strong and growing connection to the refrigerated section, especially when it comes to health, quick meal solutions and everyday family basics. The study spotlights the fact that consumers are open to trying more refrigerated products, particularly when encouraged by smart promotions, clear messaging and easy inspiration. With the correct in-store prompts and strategy, brands and retailers can drive discovery and boost engagement in one of the most trusted areas of the store. 

The study discovered that 77% of adults associate refrigerated products with high-quality ingredients, and that 70% believe these products support health or wellness goals. However, 49% of shoppers say that they buy the same products on each trip, limiting exposure to new formats, flavors or brands. The study’s findings indicated that simple, familiar tactics, including coupons, in-store sampling, recipe inspiration and better signage, can motivate shoppers to explore items beyond their mainstays.

“Consumers already see real value in refrigerated foods — now they’re looking for more ideas, more variety and more ways to make them work for their lifestyle,” said NFRA President and CEO Tricia Greyshock. “This research shows us that when brands and retailers connect with shoppers on convenience and inspiration, they unlock real opportunity.”

Further findings from the study included the following:

  • 50% of shoppers said that discounts would encourage them to try new refrigerated items
  • 42% said the same about in-store sampling
  • 29% pointed to recipe or meal inspiration as a motivating factor
To help meet this need, NFRA provides various consumer resources through its Easy Home Meals brand, among them curated recipe collections, time-saving tips and seasonal meal ideas. 

According to the trade organization, while shoppers feel confident about the health benefits of the category, they want even more variety, especially in global flavors, snackable formats and kid-friendly options. Items such as cottage cheese and snack kits, in particular, were cited by younger shoppers as categories in need of reinvention.

“The refrigerated aisle is evolving fast — from simple sides and snacks to full meal solutions,” added Greyshock. “With the right mix of innovation and education, brands can meet consumers where they are — and help them go further.”

The national survey was conducted last month by Washington, D.C.-based data intelligence company Morning Consult on behalf of NFRA among 2,204 U.S. adults. 

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry. 

