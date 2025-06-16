Consumers Want More Refrigerated Foods: Study

A new study from NFRA spotlights the fact that consumers are open to trying more refrigerated products, particularly when encouraged by smart promotions, clear messaging and easy inspiration.

According to new research from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), shoppers have a strong and growing connection to the refrigerated section, especially when it comes to health, quick meal solutions and everyday family basics. The study spotlights the fact that consumers are open to trying more refrigerated products, particularly when encouraged by smart promotions, clear messaging and easy inspiration. With the correct in-store prompts and strategy, brands and retailers can drive discovery and boost engagement in one of the most trusted areas of the store.

The study discovered that 77% of adults associate refrigerated products with high-quality ingredients, and that 70% believe these products support health or wellness goals. However, 49% of shoppers say that they buy the same products on each trip, limiting exposure to new formats, flavors or brands. The study’s findings indicated that simple, familiar tactics, including coupons, in-store sampling, recipe inspiration and better signage, can motivate shoppers to explore items beyond their mainstays.

“Consumers already see real value in refrigerated foods — now they’re looking for more ideas, more variety and more ways to make them work for their lifestyle,” said NFRA President and CEO Tricia Greyshock. “This research shows us that when brands and retailers connect with shoppers on convenience and inspiration, they unlock real opportunity.”

