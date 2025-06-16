Consumers Want More Refrigerated Foods: Study
To help meet this need, NFRA provides various consumer resources through its Easy Home Meals brand, among them curated recipe collections, time-saving tips and seasonal meal ideas.
According to the trade organization, while shoppers feel confident about the health benefits of the category, they want even more variety, especially in global flavors, snackable formats and kid-friendly options. Items such as cottage cheese and snack kits, in particular, were cited by younger shoppers as categories in need of reinvention.
“The refrigerated aisle is evolving fast — from simple sides and snacks to full meal solutions,” added Greyshock. “With the right mix of innovation and education, brands can meet consumers where they are — and help them go further.”
The national survey was conducted last month by Washington, D.C.-based data intelligence company Morning Consult on behalf of NFRA among 2,204 U.S. adults.
Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry.