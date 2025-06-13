Harris Teeter Leader Among 2025 Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame Inductees
In 2012, he joined Bays Bakery, later acquired by Bimbo, where he led national refrigerated sales efforts, including the Lender’s Bagels line. For 15 straight years, he attended the NFRA Convention as a one-man sales team, meeting with more than 20 retailers annually and contributing to 12 years of consistent sales growth. He sat on the NFRA board of directors for many years and is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins.
The Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame induction ceremony will occur during the Membership Luncheon at the 2025 NFRA Convention on Monday, Oct. 20, at the World Center Marriott, in Orlando, Fla.
Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry.
Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates and operates more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. The food retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., whose nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4. on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America