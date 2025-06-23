 Skip to main content

Target Holding Steady on Back-to-School Prices

Retailer aims to provide relief, reassurance as price-weary shoppers gear up for shopping season
Lynn Petrak
Target BTS
Target is offering deals across its collections and categories as back-to-school season approaches.

Students may be moving up a level, but Target is holding prices on many essential education-related supplies. The retailer announced that it is maintaining 2024 prices on several back-to-school items for the classroom and dorm.

Many of those products are designed to help families stretch their dollars. For example, Target’s annual list of 20 essential school supplies, including crayons, colored pencils notebooks and folders, add up to less than $20 in total. The company reports that it is offering more than 1,000 SKUs for $5 and under. 

This year, Target’s private label brands and partner collections are expanding to include more budget-friendly products. Shoppers can browse the retailer’s dealworthy line for discounted notebooks that start at just $0.35 and backpacks with a $5 price tag. The mass retailer is also dropping a new line of Champion for Target activewear and sporting goods and a Herschel x LEGO collection of adult and kids’ backpacks. The Target Plus brand will likewise feature more classroom and college items, ranging from MLily mattresses to French Toast uniforms.

In addition to focusing on affordability as the back-to-school season nears, Target is bringing back its popular student and teacher discounts and its Target Circle Week promotion, set for July 6-12. During that sales event, customers can score additional discounts on school supplies, electronics and other related products. 

"This is such an important time for everyone preparing to head back to class — or heading off to school for the first time," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. "The Target team will be there for families by holding last year's prices on key school supplies and standing tall for unrivaled style, quality and exceptional value. We're proud to be a part of back-to-school and back-to-college traditions. And across our assortment, we have great prices on everything needed to get the new school year off to a great start." 

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

