Target Holding Steady on Back-to-School Prices

Students may be moving up a level, but Target is holding prices on many essential education-related supplies. The retailer announced that it is maintaining 2024 prices on several back-to-school items for the classroom and dorm.

Many of those products are designed to help families stretch their dollars. For example, Target’s annual list of 20 essential school supplies, including crayons, colored pencils notebooks and folders, add up to less than $20 in total. The company reports that it is offering more than 1,000 SKUs for $5 and under.

[RELATED: ALDI Slashes Prices for Summer]

This year, Target’s private label brands and partner collections are expanding to include more budget-friendly products. Shoppers can browse the retailer’s dealworthy line for discounted notebooks that start at just $0.35 and backpacks with a $5 price tag. The mass retailer is also dropping a new line of Champion for Target activewear and sporting goods and a Herschel x LEGO collection of adult and kids’ backpacks. The Target Plus brand will likewise feature more classroom and college items, ranging from MLily mattresses to French Toast uniforms.