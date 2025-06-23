Target Holding Steady on Back-to-School Prices
In addition to focusing on affordability as the back-to-school season nears, Target is bringing back its popular student and teacher discounts and its Target Circle Week promotion, set for July 6-12. During that sales event, customers can score additional discounts on school supplies, electronics and other related products.
"This is such an important time for everyone preparing to head back to class — or heading off to school for the first time," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. "The Target team will be there for families by holding last year's prices on key school supplies and standing tall for unrivaled style, quality and exceptional value. We're proud to be a part of back-to-school and back-to-college traditions. And across our assortment, we have great prices on everything needed to get the new school year off to a great start."
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.