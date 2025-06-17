Grocery Sales Trended Down Last Month

Consumers reined in their spending last month, as ongoing macroeconomic conditions remained volatile. The latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that overall retail and foodservice sales dipped 0.9% and grocery sales slid 0.8% from April to May.

Grocery sales topped out at $75.34 billion on an adjusted basis last month, compared to $75.91 billion the prior month. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, grocery sales were up 2.3%; that uptick is in line with the inflation rate, as the grocery Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% from May 2024 to May 2025.

Other recent market research reveals some sales trends within grocery categories. According to a series of May sales reports published by San Antonio-based insights firm 210 Analytics, meat department sales were fueled by inflation to a 6.1% YoY lift and fruit sales increased based on strong demand for berries, grapes and citrus fruits. On the down side, three out of four main vegetable segments experienced sales declines, as did deli meats and bakery.

The pullback in May reflects shoppers’ cautious sentiment, even when buying grocery necessities.

One retail expert expects similar mindsets as market headwinds and geopolitical issues continue to dominate headlines. “I expect consumer spending to remain cautious, driven by ongoing economic uncertainty. Shoppers will continue prioritizing deals over brand loyalty, making them more responsive to promotions and discounts. This environment is likely to accelerate early shopping behavior, with consumers starting their back-to-school and holiday purchases even sooner to secure the best value and ensure product availability,” said Chip West, retail and consumer behavior expert at RRD.