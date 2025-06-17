Grocery Sales Trended Down Last Month
The good news is that shoppers and retailers have become – for better or worse – accustomed to calibrating their spending, even in the wake of tariff fallout and international conflict.
“Many anticipated price hikes from tariffs have yet to materialize, except in a few import-sensitive sectors. Steady job growth, easing inflation, and a rebound in consumer confidence in May likely helped stabilize spending,” West observed. “Retailers continue to adapt to shifting trade policies and economic conditions. Today’s cautious, informed consumer is carefully managing finances and prioritizing purchases. Near-term spending will closely track key economic indicators, especially shifting consumer sentiment.”
He also pointed to some opportunities for grocers as shoppers remain mindful. “With more consumers considering scaling summer travel plans, staying closer to home and planning gatherings with friends and family will likely become more popular. Celebrating graduations, Independence Day, and anniversaries will have shoppers looking to grocery stores to supply their festivities,” he predicted.
Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation, also weighed in on the latest sales data that reflects a mix of resilience and concern. “We’re continuing to see growth for core retail sales this year at about the same pace as last year,” he said. “Despite a soft labor market, aggregate consumer spending has been supported by wage gains and an improvement in the stock market. Consumers are seeing their way through the uncertainty with trade policies, but I expect the inflation associated with tariffs to be felt later this year. Consumers remain very price sensitive, and those costs are likely to weigh heavily on consumer budgets.”