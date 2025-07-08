 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Opens New-Format Store Designed for Hispanic Shoppers

Supermarket debuts in St. Louis with expanded produce, meat and bakery options
Marian Zboraj
Save A Lot y Mas
Save A Lot y Mas is the next iteration in a continuing collaboration between Save A Lot and Leevers Supermarkets to better serve the Hispanic community.

Continuing its strategic collaboration with Leevers Supermarkets, discount grocer Save A Lot is launching a new store format called Save A Lot y Mas. Located at 9430 Midland Boulevard, in Overland, Mo., just outside of St. Louis, the store features an expanded selection of fresh Hispanic produce, specialty meats and bakery items designed to deliver both cultural relevance and everyday value.

The new concept, with two additional locations in Colorado, will operate as a test-and-learn format with the potential for further introduction into other Save A Lot locations serving a large Hispanic customer base.

“Save A Lot y Mas is part of our ongoing concept development efforts to better meet the needs of Hispanic shoppers,” said Jon Koontz, COO at Castle Rock. Colo.-based Leevers Supermarkets, which operates independently run grocery stores under such banners as Save A Lot, El Mercado De Colorado and Leevers Locavore in Colorado, St. Louis and the Mid-Atlantic region. “We’re excited to bring these offerings to the vibrant St. Louis community. Using what we learn here, and in our locations in Colorado, we hope to be able to bring insights about how best to serve this growing customer base to the broader Save A Lot network.”

Save A Lot y Mas will introduce updated graphics and advertising designed to better connect with Spanish-speaking shoppers. Spanish will be prominently featured throughout the store and across marketing materials, including in-store signage and digital promotions.

The debut of Save A Lot y Mas follows the introduction of the company's Ahorra Mucho store format, in Aurora, Colo., last fall. Save A Lot y Mas incorporates learnings from Ahorra Mucho and blends these best practices within the value-driven Save A Lot platform already popular with customers. Initial concept features include an enhanced and diverse produce assortment, a curated meat selection with popular cuts and ready-to-cook marinated options, and partnerships with local bakeries to offer fresh-baked sweet breads and other authentic bakery options.

“Save A Lot y Mas is an extension of our work, expanding on our commitment to delivering quality, culturally meaningful grocery experiences at affordable prices,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot’s COO. “We’ll continue to test and learn as we expand our product offerings and store formats into other areas.”

Hispanic supermarkets are on the rise in across the United States. Food solutions company SpartanNash recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Supermercado Nuestra Familia, the fourth location for the Hispanic retail banner, in Omaha, Neb.

In June, Hispanic-owned grocery store chain Presidente Supermarkets held the grand opening of a new store in Hialeah, its fourth location in the South Florida city. Additionally, Latino-owned grocery store chain Vallarta Supermarkets opened its 60th store last month, in Colton, Calif. 

Research affirms that this demographic group is gaining market share and also driving CPG growth. According to two reports from Chicago-based Circana, Hispanics now comprise 20% of the U.S. population and more than 25% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers identify as Hispanic.

Circana‘s data shows that Hispanic households deliver 16% of total growth. These households have outpaced non-Hispanics in both dollar and unit sales growth over the past year, despite over-indexing in incomes below $50,000.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the opening of the new Save A Lot y Mas, the store will host a carnival on July 9 in the store parking lot, beginning at 8 a.m. CT, with activities for all ages, including a bounce house, a cotton candy machine, face painting, a taco truck, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, samples, coupons, and more. Community members and shoppers, along with representatives from the St. Louis Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Save A Lot y Mas in Overland is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025

