Save A Lot Opens New-Format Store Designed for Hispanic Shoppers

The debut of Save A Lot y Mas follows the introduction of the company's Ahorra Mucho store format, in Aurora, Colo., last fall. Save A Lot y Mas incorporates learnings from Ahorra Mucho and blends these best practices within the value-driven Save A Lot platform already popular with customers. Initial concept features include an enhanced and diverse produce assortment, a curated meat selection with popular cuts and ready-to-cook marinated options, and partnerships with local bakeries to offer fresh-baked sweet breads and other authentic bakery options.

“Save A Lot y Mas is an extension of our work, expanding on our commitment to delivering quality, culturally meaningful grocery experiences at affordable prices,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot’s COO. “We’ll continue to test and learn as we expand our product offerings and store formats into other areas.”

Hispanic supermarkets are on the rise in across the United States. Food solutions company SpartanNash recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Supermercado Nuestra Familia, the fourth location for the Hispanic retail banner, in Omaha, Neb.

In June, Hispanic-owned grocery store chain Presidente Supermarkets held the grand opening of a new store in Hialeah, its fourth location in the South Florida city. Additionally, Latino-owned grocery store chain Vallarta Supermarkets opened its 60th store last month, in Colton, Calif.

Research affirms that this demographic group is gaining market share and also driving CPG growth. According to two reports from Chicago-based Circana, Hispanics now comprise 20% of the U.S. population and more than 25% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers identify as Hispanic.

Circana‘s data shows that Hispanic households deliver 16% of total growth. These households have outpaced non-Hispanics in both dollar and unit sales growth over the past year, despite over-indexing in incomes below $50,000.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the opening of the new Save A Lot y Mas, the store will host a carnival on July 9 in the store parking lot, beginning at 8 a.m. CT, with activities for all ages, including a bounce house, a cotton candy machine, face painting, a taco truck, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, samples, coupons, and more. Community members and shoppers, along with representatives from the St. Louis Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Save A Lot y Mas in Overland is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025.