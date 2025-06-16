Presidente Supermarkets Debuts 4th Hialeah Store

“The city of Hialeah has always felt like home to us, and we are honored to invest in a city where we have proudly served our customers for several years,” said Omar Rodriguez, owner and founder of Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets. “We are grateful to the city of Hialeah for always welcoming us with open arms and granting us the opportunity to grow in this community.”

“This type of business here in our community means the world to our residents,” noted Hialeah Councilmember Jesus Tundidor. “The stores tailor to the fabric of our community, and we thank the Rodriguez family and Presidente Supermarkets for continuing to invest and have confidence in the city of Hialeah.”

The new store, located at 3750 W 18th Avenue, measures 26,000 square feet, includes a cafeteria and employs about 80 people.