Presidente Supermarkets Debuts 4th Hialeah Store

Location exemplifies Hispanic-owned indie’s continued commitment to Florida communities
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
El Presidente Supermarkets Miami Main Image
Independent Hispanic grocer Presidente Supermarkets has recently opened its fourth store in the South Florida city of Hialeah.

Hispanic-owned grocery store chain Presidente Supermarkets held the grand opening of a new store in Hialeah, its fourth location in the South Florida city. Local elected officials, including Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves, and other members of the community were in attendance at the June 4 event.

The strategic expansion aligns with the independent grocer’s continuing mission to provide diverse Florida communities with high-quality products at competitive prices. The new Hialeah store is the company’s 44th in Florida, and its 22nd in Miami-Dade County. The family-owned supermarket chain also has three stores in Broward County, 10 stores in Palm Beach County and seven stores in the Orlando area, with two further Miami-Dade stores slated to open by the end of the year. 

“The city of Hialeah has always felt like home to us, and we are honored to invest in a city where we have proudly served our customers for several years,” said Omar Rodriguez, owner and founder of Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets. “We are grateful to the city of Hialeah for always welcoming us with open arms and granting us the opportunity to grow in this community.”

“This type of business here in our community means the world to our residents,” noted Hialeah Councilmember Jesus Tundidor. “The stores tailor to the fabric of our community, and we thank the Rodriguez family and Presidente Supermarkets for continuing to invest and have confidence in the city of Hialeah.”

The new store, located at 3750 W 18th Avenue, measures 26,000 square feet, includes a cafeteria and employs about 80 people.

