Vallarta Supermarkets Opens 60th California Store

Latino-owned grocery store chain Vallarta Supermarkets is gearing up to open its 60th store next month, in Colton, Calif. Located at 1250 Washington Street, the 43,931-square-foot store will host a grand-opening ceremony on June 4 at 8:15 a.m.

The new location brings with it numerous new job opportunities and offers a modern store design blending innovation with cultural flair. Along with the banner’s quality service and everyday goods, the Colton store will feature the following departments: fresh produce, the carniceria (meat section), a guacamole station enabling personalized options; sushi; a juice bar; La Fruteria, offering juicy fruit bowls; the cremería (Latin American-style deli), the panaderia, offering baked goods made fresh daily; the tortilleria, providing authentic corn and flour tortillas made fresh in-house; La Cocina (prepared foods); the Dulcería (candy section); and the Florería (floral department)

