 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Opens 60th California Store

Colton location officially debuts on June 4
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Colton, CA Map Main Image
Vallarta Supermarket's 60th store will open on June 6 in Colton, Calif.

Latino-owned grocery store chain Vallarta Supermarkets is gearing up to open its 60th store next month, in Colton, Calif. Located at 1250 Washington Street, the 43,931-square-foot store will host a grand-opening ceremony on June 4 at 8:15 a.m. 

The new location brings with it numerous new job opportunities and offers a modern store design blending innovation with cultural flair. Along with the banner’s quality service and everyday goods, the Colton store will feature the following departments: fresh produce, the carniceria (meat section), a guacamole station enabling personalized options; sushi; a juice bar; La Fruteria, offering juicy fruit bowls; the cremería (Latin American-style deli), the panaderia, offering baked goods made fresh daily; the tortilleria, providing authentic corn and flour tortillas made fresh in-house; La Cocina (prepared foods); the Dulcería (candy section); and the Florería (floral department) 

[RELATED: Vallarta Supermarkets to Open Latest Los Angeles Supermarket]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Opening our 60th store, in Colton, is more than a milestone, it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to the communities we serve,” noted Vallarta Director of Marketing Lizette Gomez. “We’re proud to bring Colton families the vibrant flavors, warm service and cultural traditions that define Vallarta. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and celebrate together.”

As part of the grand-opening event, Vallarta will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools and give away reusable grocery bags filled with fresh groceries to the first 300 customers. Shoppers can also order food to be delivered through all major delivery services.

As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds