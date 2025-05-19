Vallarta Supermarkets Opens 60th California Store
“Opening our 60th store, in Colton, is more than a milestone, it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to the communities we serve,” noted Vallarta Director of Marketing Lizette Gomez. “We’re proud to bring Colton families the vibrant flavors, warm service and cultural traditions that define Vallarta. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and celebrate together.”
As part of the grand-opening event, Vallarta will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools and give away reusable grocery bags filled with fresh groceries to the first 300 customers. Shoppers can also order food to be delivered through all major delivery services.
As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.