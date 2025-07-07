FDA Issues Recall for Blueberries and Other Products

Kraft Heinz has recalled 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may contain the Listeria monocytogenes pathogen.

A major blueberry recall that was announced before the busy Fourth of July holiday remains in effect. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the recall to the high Class I level on July 1, related to a positive Listeria test in early June.

The affected products were distributed to an unnamed customer in North Carolina by Alma Pak International of Alma, Ga., with lot numbers of 13325 G1060 and 13325 G1096. More than 12,000 pounds of organic blueberries are subject to the FDA notice. The FDA confirmed that no blueberries have yet reached product shelves.

Other recent recalls include the following items:

Semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils sold under the Wegmans brand and produced by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., due to an undeclared milk allergen.

12-oz. vacuum packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original from Kraft Heinz Food Co., due to potential Listeria monocytogenes.

Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds from Face Rock Creamery with lot code “Use by 082925," due to potential Listeria monocytogenes.

From January through the end of May, the FDA has issued 69 food recalls and U.S. Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced at least 10 recalls. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 48 million Americans experience a foodborne illness in a given year, leading to approximately 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.