SQFI Names VP of Business Development

Rachel Anderson brings extensive knowledge, track record of innovation to new role
Bridget Goldschmidt
Rachel Anderson

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI – The Food Industry Association, has appointed Rachel Anderson its new VP of business development. Anderson brings to her latest role more than two decades of experience in strategic sales, marketing and supply chain operations, with the aim of enhancing SQFI’s mission to provide trusted food safety and quality certification programs globally. 

“Rachel brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of innovation, partnership building and industry leadership,” said SQFI Chief Food Safety Assessment Officer and SVP Gigi Vita. “Her deep understanding of food safety systems, combined with her ability to create growth strategies and lead high-performing teams, aligns seamlessly with SQFI’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.”

Before joining SQFI, Anderson was executive director of strategy at Minneapolis-based Gamer Packaging, where she more than doubled sales. She also headed a business development team that forged strategic partnerships that bolstered supply networks, even during global disruptions.

Additionally, Anderson has firsthand experience with food safety standards, having previously been on the team overseeing food safety management and improving audit performance at a beverage manufacturer. She has consistently integrated safety, quality and operational excellence into her leadership positions in both retail and manufacturing. With a foundation in both domestic and international markets, including leadership roles at Reeds Inc., Cost Plus World Market and Williams-Sonoma, Anderson will take a strategic and customer-centric approach at SQFI.

As VP of business development, Anderson will have responsibility for strategic partnerships, market expansion and program engagement, with a focus on publicizing the value of SQFI certification for stakeholders across the global food supply chain.

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) program is hosted by SQFI – Safe Quality Food Institute, a division of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. The trade organization administers the SQF program, a global food safety and quality certification and management system. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, suppliers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

