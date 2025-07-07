SQFI Names VP of Business Development

Additionally, Anderson has firsthand experience with food safety standards, having previously been on the team overseeing food safety management and improving audit performance at a beverage manufacturer. She has consistently integrated safety, quality and operational excellence into her leadership positions in both retail and manufacturing. With a foundation in both domestic and international markets, including leadership roles at Reeds Inc., Cost Plus World Market and Williams-Sonoma, Anderson will take a strategic and customer-centric approach at SQFI.

As VP of business development, Anderson will have responsibility for strategic partnerships, market expansion and program engagement, with a focus on publicizing the value of SQFI certification for stakeholders across the global food supply chain.

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) program is hosted by SQFI – Safe Quality Food Institute, a division of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. The trade organization administers the SQF program, a global food safety and quality certification and management system. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, suppliers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry.