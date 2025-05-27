Cucumber Recall Hits Walmart, Albertsons, Schnucks, More

On May 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an investigation into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to whole cucumbers. Those cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla., and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc., between April 29 and May 19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had announced a recall of those cucumbers on May 19, following reports of Salmonella illnesses in 15 states between April 2 and April 28. As of May 23, there were 26 cases of Salmonella and nine hospitalizations throughout Florida, Alabama, California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

The cucumbers were distributed to wholesalers, retailers, distribution centers and restaurants, and have subsequently appeared in multiple recalls by grocers. Walmart recalled its Marketside fresh cut cucumber slices, Albertsons Cos. recalled its Ready to Eat and Star Market Greek Salad, and Big Y Foods put out a recall on its made-to-order subs, wraps, and paninis.

For its part, Harris Teeter recalled cucumbers, large vegetable trays and small vegetable trays. Additionally, the parent company of Snowfox, which has sushi kiosks in grocers such as Kroger and Weis Markets, has recalled several sushi products.

United Fruit & Produce Company recalled Schnucks Mango Salsa, which includes cucumber, found in the produce department at Schnuck Markets. The Giant Co., meanwhile, has recalled Giant/Martin’s Hot Salsa and Mild Salsa, urging consumers to discard the product and contact the company for a full refund.