Salmonella Concerns Spur 14-State Tomato Recall

Two distributors, including Williams Farms Repack, have recalled several lots of tomatoes after the farm reported possible Salmonella contamination.

In another high-profile recall linked to food safety concerns, two produce companies are asking buyers in 14 states to check their tomato inventories. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that fresh tomatoes supplied by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Fla., should be pulled from stock and discarded or returned to the location where they were purchased due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

The grower reported the possible presence of the bacteria in its facility. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the fresh tomato products.

[RELATED: Why Stakeholders Shouldn’t Be Complacent About FSMA 204]

The affected tomato shipments were sent to two distributors: Williams Farms Repack LLC and Ray & Mascari, Inc. Williams Farms of Lodge, S.C. issued a recall for nine different package sizes of tomatoes that it sold to wholesale customers in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina between April 23-28. Some of those products are labeled under that company’s H&C Farms brand.

Ray & Mascari, based in Indianapolis, published its own recall. According to that supplier, the tomatoes were sold at Gorden Food Service stores in 11 states and were packaged in plastic clamshell containers with the label “Vine Ripe Tomatoes. Customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin are impacted by the notice.

Full lot numbers have been posted on FDA's website. According to the latest FDA dashboard, there have been 3,252 product recalls so far in 2025; that compares to 6,524 in the 2024 calendar year and 6,218 in the 2023 calendar year.