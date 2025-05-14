 Skip to main content

Market 32/Price Chopper Issues Voluntary Recall on Select Chicken Wraps

Own-brand deli products may be contaminated with listeria
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Market 32 by Price Chopper Plattsburgh NY Main Image
Out of an abundance of caution, Market 32/Price Chopper has issued a voluntary recall of certain chicken wraps sold at its stores, since the wraps may be contaminated with listeria.

Market 32 and Price Chopper have issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on some Rachael’s Food Corp.-produced items sold as Market 32 by Price Chopper brand pre-made Chicken Wraps in the stores’ deli/food fare section: Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch, with the UPC codes: 4173500762 (Caesar), 4173500763 (Buffalo), and 4173505513 (Bacon Ranch). The Chicopee, Mass.-based manufacturer is recalling these products because of possible listeria contamination. 

The affected wraps are past their sell-by dates and no longer available for purchase, but the recall was issued “out of an extreme abundance of caution to ensure any remaining product in customers’ homes is properly discarded or returned,” the northeastern grocery banners explained.

[RELATED: Market 32/Price Chopper Expanding Access to Healthy Foods and Wellness Items]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Many of the customers who bought these items have already been contacted through Market 32 and Price Chopper’s Broadnet recall notification program, which employs purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the banners’ AdvantEdge loyalty card.

The banners advised customers who bought and still have the affected products should return them to their local Market 32 or Price Chopper store for a full refund. For more information, shoppers were advised to call Rachael’s Food Corp. at 413-888-1202, or contact Market 32 and Price Chopper by phone at 800-666-7667 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Market 32/Price Chopper employs 16,000 teammates across 129 stores in upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds