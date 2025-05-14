Market 32/Price Chopper Issues Voluntary Recall on Select Chicken Wraps

Out of an abundance of caution, Market 32/Price Chopper has issued a voluntary recall of certain chicken wraps sold at its stores, since the wraps may be contaminated with listeria.

Market 32 and Price Chopper have issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on some Rachael’s Food Corp.-produced items sold as Market 32 by Price Chopper brand pre-made Chicken Wraps in the stores’ deli/food fare section: Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch, with the UPC codes: 4173500762 (Caesar), 4173500763 (Buffalo), and 4173505513 (Bacon Ranch). The Chicopee, Mass.-based manufacturer is recalling these products because of possible listeria contamination.

The affected wraps are past their sell-by dates and no longer available for purchase, but the recall was issued “out of an extreme abundance of caution to ensure any remaining product in customers’ homes is properly discarded or returned,” the northeastern grocery banners explained.

[RELATED: Market 32/Price Chopper Expanding Access to Healthy Foods and Wellness Items]