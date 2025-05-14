Market 32/Price Chopper Issues Voluntary Recall on Select Chicken Wraps
Many of the customers who bought these items have already been contacted through Market 32 and Price Chopper’s Broadnet recall notification program, which employs purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the banners’ AdvantEdge loyalty card.
The banners advised customers who bought and still have the affected products should return them to their local Market 32 or Price Chopper store for a full refund. For more information, shoppers were advised to call Rachael’s Food Corp. at 413-888-1202, or contact Market 32 and Price Chopper by phone at 800-666-7667 or via e-mail at [email protected].
Market 32/Price Chopper employs 16,000 teammates across 129 stores in upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.