Food Retailers Back Legislation to Permanently Ban Further SNAP Transaction Fees

The EBT Act would make permanent a provision in the 2018 Farm Bill that prohibits states and state contractors from levying processing and other related fees from a state’s side of a SNAP EBT transaction on SNAP-authorized retailers.

The grocery industry has endorsed the Ensuring Fee-Free Benefit Transactions (EBT) Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation introduced by Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, vice ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, and Rep. Tony Wied, R-Wis., House Agriculture Committee member and onetime small-business owner and retailer. The act would permanently prohibit additional fees from being imposed on retailers for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) electronic benefit transfer (EBT) transactions.

“As private-sector partners with the federal government serving as critical access points for SNAP participants, FMI and its grocery members are committed to strengthening the integrity and efficiency of SNAP for millions of customers in every community,” noted Jennifer Hatcher, chief public policy officer at Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “We are grateful for the bipartisan leadership of Reps. Brown and Wied in introducing the EBT Act to permanently protect SNAP authorized retailers from incurring processing or other related fees outside of their control for EBT transactions. Imposing these fees would create an unfair burden on both grocers and consumers.”

“Independent grocers are on the front lines of the fight against food insecurity, investing heavily in technology and training to ensure SNAP works for families who rely on it,” said Stephanie Johnson, group VP for government relations at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “The EBT Act is a necessary and commonsense solution to protect community-based retailers from new swipe fees that could compromise their ability to provide SNAP benefits and threaten food access in low-income areas. We applaud Reps. Brown and Weid for their thoughtful leadership on this important issue.”

