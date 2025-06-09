All Politics Is Local
This is where the state retail grocery associations shine and rise to face the constant headwinds buffeting the retail food industry. Their lobbying teams are talented individuals who face a plethora of diverse, important and costly legislation and regulations demanding their full attention. It’s never an easy task, but it’s especially difficult when fighting against other well-funded interest groups with a narrow legislative agenda.
A solid lobbying team at a state association has strong relationships with members of their state’s legislature, agencies and executive branches. Those relationships aren’t born overnight — they’re developed over years — and skilled lobbyists understand that they can never burn a bridge or take a single vote for granted. They also can’t let party politics get in the way of effectively serving their members.
The challenge to the food industry is clear: to succeed in winning the issues that are important to the retail grocery industry, grocers, wholesalers, brokers and vendors must join their state retail grocery associations, and those associations must also work together.
Luckily, there exists a valuable resource for state associations working to bring the industry together: the Food Industry Association Executives (FIAE).
Established in 1927, FIAE is a strong and vibrant network of local, state, regional, national and international food associations. The state associations that comprise FIAE represent more than 95% of the retailers engaged in this great industry.
FIAE offers its members ongoing education and provides multiple ways for them to connect to discuss important legislative and regulatory issues, learn from one another, and share best practices. At the organization’s annual convention, representatives from the state associations, national trade associations and CPG companies collaborate on government affairs as well as on personal and professional development opportunities.
For those in the know, FIAE is often called “the best-kept secret in the food industry.” It’s a great way to get connected to those on the ground in the state capitals and participate in a powerful network of leaders around the country. If you’re involved with any aspect of the food industry, you owe it to yourself and your organization to become an engaged member of the state/regional trade associations representing the industry.
For more information, contact Beverly Lynch, FIAE president, at [email protected].