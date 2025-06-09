 Skip to main content

All Politics Is Local

Retailers would do well to harness the power of state and regional food associations
Lindsey Kueffner
FIAE Lindsey Kueffner Headshot Smaller
Raleigh, NC State Capitol Main Image
Issues that have been important to the grocery industry for years are being discussed whenever a state legislature is in session.

"All politics is local."

That observation by then-Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill, D-Mass., 40 years ago still rings true today, and perhaps even more so.

Without question, the world is smaller today than it was four decades ago. Technological evolutions and our ability to constantly communicate with one another on various platforms have changed the way we behave in every facet of our lives. They have also dramatically changed how we advocate for and against issues that affect our personal and professional lives. 

[RELATED: Western Association of Food Chains Elects 2025-26 Leadership]

Consider the trends over the past 10 or more years.  Many critical issues face the threat of filibuster or outright stagnation in Congress. With movement stalled in Washington, D.C., the advocacy debates move to the halls of every state capital. Enter the state associations who are at the forefront of countless public-policy debates on behalf of the retail grocery industry.

As a business owner or leader, it's critical to stay active and involved with the state and regional associations that are on the front lines fighting the good fight on behalf of the food industry. 

Issues that have been important to the industry for years — taxes, theft, labor mandates, environmental/sustainability mandates — and newer issues — ingredient bans, SNAP choice, and restrictive labeling requirements — are being discussed whenever a state legislature is in session. With tight resources, grocers — especially independents — are often ill-equipped to fight onerous legislation that could be devastating to their operations.

Not only are retailers facing challenges when tasked to play defense, a single store or company is also usually not enough to mount an effective offense. Winning on issues that help the industry takes a team of people working toward a common goal. Collaboration becomes essential.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

This is where the state retail grocery associations shine and rise to face the constant headwinds buffeting the retail food industry. Their lobbying teams are talented individuals who face a plethora of diverse, important and costly legislation and regulations demanding their full attention. It’s never an easy task, but it’s especially difficult when fighting against other well-funded interest groups with a narrow legislative agenda. 

A solid lobbying team at a state association has strong relationships with members of their state’s legislature, agencies and executive branches. Those relationships aren’t born overnight — they’re developed over years — and skilled lobbyists understand that they can never burn a bridge or take a single vote for granted. They also can’t let party politics get in the way of effectively serving their members.

The challenge to the food industry is clear: to succeed in winning the issues that are important to the retail grocery industry, grocers, wholesalers, brokers and vendors must join their state retail grocery associations, and those associations must also work together.

Luckily, there exists a valuable resource for state associations working to bring the industry together: the Food Industry Association Executives (FIAE)

Established in 1927, FIAE is a strong and vibrant network of local, state, regional, national and international food associations. The state associations that comprise FIAE represent more than 95% of the retailers engaged in this great industry.

FIAE offers its members ongoing education and provides multiple ways for them to connect to discuss important legislative and regulatory issues, learn from one another, and share best practices. At the organization’s annual convention, representatives from the state associations, national trade associations and CPG companies collaborate on government affairs as well as on personal and professional development opportunities.

For those in the know, FIAE is often called “the best-kept secret in the food industry.” It’s a great way to get connected to those on the ground in the state capitals and participate in a powerful network of leaders around the country. If you’re involved with any aspect of the food industry, you owe it to yourself and your organization to become an engaged member of the state/regional trade associations representing the industry.

For more information, contact Beverly Lynch, FIAE president, at  [email protected].

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds