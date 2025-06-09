Issues that have been important to the grocery industry for years are being discussed whenever a state legislature is in session.

"All politics is local."

That observation by then-Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill, D-Mass., 40 years ago still rings true today, and perhaps even more so.

Without question, the world is smaller today than it was four decades ago. Technological evolutions and our ability to constantly communicate with one another on various platforms have changed the way we behave in every facet of our lives. They have also dramatically changed how we advocate for and against issues that affect our personal and professional lives.

Consider the trends over the past 10 or more years. Many critical issues face the threat of filibuster or outright stagnation in Congress. With movement stalled in Washington, D.C., the advocacy debates move to the halls of every state capital. Enter the state associations who are at the forefront of countless public-policy debates on behalf of the retail grocery industry.

As a business owner or leader, it's critical to stay active and involved with the state and regional associations that are on the front lines fighting the good fight on behalf of the food industry.

Issues that have been important to the industry for years — taxes, theft, labor mandates, environmental/sustainability mandates — and newer issues — ingredient bans, SNAP choice, and restrictive labeling requirements — are being discussed whenever a state legislature is in session. With tight resources, grocers — especially independents — are often ill-equipped to fight onerous legislation that could be devastating to their operations.

Not only are retailers facing challenges when tasked to play defense, a single store or company is also usually not enough to mount an effective offense. Winning on issues that help the industry takes a team of people working toward a common goal. Collaboration becomes essential.