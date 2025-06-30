Amazon Offering Free Fulfillment Tours to the Public
In-person tours are now available in more than 47 locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Australia. The company is also expanding to additional locations in Japan, India, Poland and the United States later this year.
Robert Kowalik, Amazon’s VP of operations for North America, said: “I’m extremely excited for more communities to see how we make the Amazon magic happen. Amazon is an exciting place to have a career. Tours allow us to share some of that excitement with our customers.”
Tour registration is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Signups are available online.
