Amazon Offering Free Fulfillment Tours to the Public

Customers can join Amazon Tour Leaders on a walk through a fulfillment center as they introduce the people, technology and processes that help prepare each delivery order.

E-commerce giant Amazon is expanding its free in-person tours at fulfillment centers worldwide.

Amazon Tours allows customers to go behind the scenes to meet associates and see the innovation behind the retailer's delivery process.

On the tour, customers can learn how Amazon uses cutting-edge robotics technology to move millions of items every day.

For example, Amazon is testing new Vision Assisted Sort Station technology that helps employees at delivery stations more efficiently identify and sort packages before they’re loaded onto delivery vans. It is also recently introduced Vulcan, its first robot with a sense of touch.

Amazon’s buildings can stretch almost 1 million square feet in size, and they hold an average of 4 million products for sale on Amazon.com. Every tour lasts approximately one hour and features overviews of key processes and technology, safety, wellness innovations, Amazon’s culture, and a Q&A session.