Amazon Offering Free Fulfillment Tours to the Public

Company tours provide customers a behind-the-scenes look at the technology, people and processes credited for its speedy delivery
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Amazon Tours
Customers can join Amazon Tour Leaders on a walk through a fulfillment center as they introduce the people, technology and processes that help prepare each delivery order.

E-commerce giant Amazon is expanding its free in-person tours at fulfillment centers worldwide. 

Amazon Tours allows customers to go behind the scenes to meet associates and see the innovation behind the retailer's delivery process.

On the tour, customers can learn how Amazon uses cutting-edge robotics technology to move millions of items every day.

For example, Amazon is testing new Vision Assisted Sort Station technology that helps employees at delivery stations more efficiently identify and sort packages before they’re loaded onto delivery vans. It is also recently introduced Vulcan, its first robot with a sense of touch.

Amazon’s buildings can stretch almost 1 million square feet in size, and they hold an average of 4 million products for sale on Amazon.com. Every tour lasts approximately one hour and features overviews of key processes and technology, safety, wellness innovations, Amazon’s culture, and a Q&A session.

In-person tours are now available in more than 47 locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Australia. The company is also expanding to additional locations in Japan, India, Poland and the United States later this year.

Robert Kowalik, Amazon’s VP of operations for North America, said: “I’m extremely excited for more communities to see how we make the Amazon magic happen. Amazon is an exciting place to have a career. Tours allow us to share some of that excitement with our customers.”

Tour registration is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Signups are available online

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and appeared on its Most Sustainable Grocers list.

