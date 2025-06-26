DoorDash Launches All-Day Drone Delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth

According to DoorDash, its partnership with Flytrex offers the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s most expansive drone operating hours and the highest payload capacity.

Following a successful pilot, DoorDash and Flytrex have launched drone delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Customers in parts of Little Elm and Frisco, Texas, can now order food from dozens of local and national restaurants, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., with delivery by Flytrex’s autonomous drone fleet.

The launch marks Flytrex’s first third-party app integration, allowing customers to place orders directly through the DoorDash app. Eligible customers can choose drone delivery when checking out, with orders prepared at restaurants and flown to their homes. The service currently reaches more than 30,000 households and 100,000-plus residents, with additional sites in the area launching in the near future.

According to DoorDash, it now offers the region’s most expansive drone operating hours and the highest payload capacity. Flytrex drones can carry as much as 6.6 pounds — the largest amount in the area — and next-generation models will boost capacity to 8.8 pounds.

[RELATED: Delivery Drones Ready for Larger-Scale Take-Off]